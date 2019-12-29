Harry Styles and French model Camilla Rowe shared a low-key relationship for a year before breaking up for reasons in June 2018 — and the reasons for their split have been kept just as low-key as their relationship was. While the pair hardly made any appearances together, that doesn't mean the relationship was any less real for them or their fans. So much so, Styles included a major nod to his relationship with Rowe in his new album Fine Line, released on Dec. 13. The song "Cherry" drew a ton of attention because it featured a voicemail of a woman speaking in French. Naturally, fans wondered if Harry Styles and Camilla Rowe are still friends after their split? Well, it seems likely.

Throughout their year-long relationship, Styles and Rowe kept things super private and had zero drama play out publicly. While there are other pop stars whose high-profile relationships involve a whole lot of breaking up, getting back together, and throwing of shade, Styles and Rowe kept their personal matters hush-hush, making it hard to discern why they broke up. What is pretty clear, however, is that whatever the reason for the breakup was, it hit Styles pretty hard.

HarryStylesVEVO on YouTube

After the split, Styles' best friend Tom Hull discussed the "big impact" Styles' relationship with Rowe had on him in an August 2019 interview with Rolling Stone.

Hull shared Styles' ex had given him and his entire family a pair of nice slippers, though, Hull had his reservations about wearing them. "I thought, ‘I like these slippers. Can I wear them — is that weird?’" he said. Styles apparently thought so, asking Hull, "How could you wear those?"

In the same interview, Styles opened up about his creative process, sharing he draws inspiration from past heartaches. "It's not like I've ever sat and done an interview and said, 'So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened,'" he explained. "Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It's the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over."

Then, in November 2019, a month ahead of Style's Fine Line release, he discussed his decision to include the voicemail on the track "Cherry" with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. He basically admitted the voicemail was Rowe's, without explicitly attributing it to her by name.

"It got added in later on, and it felt so part of the song," Styles said. "It just felt like it needed it. We're friends and stuff, so I asked her if it was OK. And she was OK with it."

OK, so if "she" is Rowe, then it's likely Styles and Rowe are on good terms. It's hard to imagine someone would allow their ex to use their private voicemail in a song that would be heard by millions of people if they weren't cool with that person.