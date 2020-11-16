OK, don't freak out, but... there's a chance Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are already married. On Nov. 15, Moss posted an Instagram of himself standing beside Igee Okafor, the editor-in-chief of Bond Official. In the photo, Moss rests his left hand on Okafor's shoulder. And guess what happens to be visible on his ring finger? Yep, you guessed it — what appears to look suspiciously like a wedding band.

It wasn't long before a fan reposted the picture in the r/thebachelor group on Reddit alongside the question, "anyone else notice Dale’s left hand in his most recent IG post?" Some fans weren't totally convinced it meant anything — after all, plenty of guys wear jewelry just for the fun of it. One person thought Crawley asked him to wear it, writing, "I’m sure it’s Clare’s idea of Dale 'showing up' for her 😐." Similarly, another wrote, "Clare probably makes him wear it so girls stop sliding in his DMs." (Um, hi, let's stop it with the misogynistic comments — maybe he wanted to wear it, OK? Cool, thanks!)

Another person theorized, "I could be wrong but I think it’s becoming more of a trend for a guy to wear an engagement ring too maybe they got one for him." Oh?

Finally, another wondered, "honestly could be wrong but I’m pretty sure he was wearing a ring throughout the show?? I could be wrong I just thought he was for some reason."

It's possible I might have missed something, but his ring finger looked pretty bare during the Nov. 10 episode.

Fans in the comments section of his Instagram were a little more shook by the ring. One wrote, "Ummmm is that a WEDDING RING 😳." Another asked, "Wait is that a wedding ring ?" Another similarly wondered, "Is anyone noticing the ring." One fan straight-up directed the question to Crawley and Moss, writing, "Did you secretly get married? Wearing a ring already I see. 😍."

So, yeah. People are buzzing about it. But neither Crawley nor Moss have said anything about having tied the knot yet, so for now nothing is confirmed.

As for what is confirmed, the two got engaged on the Nov. 5 episode of The Bachelorette. Since then, it appears the two have visited each other's hometowns and, on the Nov. 10 episode of The Bachelorette, Crawley said she's looking forward to having "babies" with Moss.

Exciting!