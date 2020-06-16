They said they would remain friends in their breakup announcement, but are Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph actually friends? Don't get too excited, but they reportedly are. "Colton and Cassie are not back together, but they've been making a real effort to stay friends," a source reportedly told People on June 15. "They’ve seen each other several times since Colton got back to L.A." Additionally, the source claimed Underwood was spotted going for a run in Randolph's hometown of Huntington Beach, California over the June 12 weekend. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Underwood and Randolph for confirmation regarding the claims, but did not hear back in time for publication).

Underwood and Randolph both announced their split on social media on May 29. "Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting," Underwood wrote under a black and white photograph taken from behind of himself and Randolph sitting on a dock, staring into a body of water. "Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us."

"First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet," Randolph wrote alongside a series of pictures of herself and Underwood. "However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always."

On June 1, Randolph took to her Instagram Stories to slam "fake news" circulating the internet about her split. "I don't know who these 'credible' sources are, but this is twisted," she wrote. "Interesting how so called 'credible sources' want to remain anonymous."

In the Instagram Story, Underwood shot down rumors that she and Underwood's split was "coming for a while," that she "tried to break up with [him] 'a few times'" before they ultimately split, that her family didn't like him, and that she was "just not as ready for the settled-down life Colton wants right now."

Here's to hoping the reports of their remaining close friends isn't another fake news story.