Since it's been two years since BTS and Khalid confirmed their collab and they have yet to drop anything, ARMYs were beginning to lose hope their song would ever arrive. However, that all changed on Thursday, Feb. 4, when something amazing happened on Twitter: Khalid's record label, RCA Records, mysteriously tweeted Jimin out of the blue. The interaction had fans wondering if BTS' Jimin and Khalid are collaborating on a song. They're both huge fans of each other, so the team up would be perfect.

Shortly after dropping their Map of the Soul: Persona album in April 2019, which featured their iconic Halsey collaboration "Boy With Luv," RM revealed BTS was already planning their next team up. "Please stay tuned for our Khalid collaboration," the BTS leader told fans during a May 2019 interview with 102.7 KIIS-FM Los Angeles. A few weeks later, Khalid confirmed "something will arrive" in the future involving BTS.

The duo has yet to announce when their long-awaited collab will be here, but fans think it could be really soon. On Feb. 3, Jimin tweeted a pair of adorable selfies enjoying the snow and RCA Records replied using his adorable "Baby mochi" nickname. Take a look below.

Fans are suspicious of the interaction because "Baby mochi" is a nickname only used by fans. Khalid is a well-known member of the ARMY and he's repeatedly said Jimin's Love Yourself: Her track "Serendipity" is his favorite BTS song, so it's got people thinking the tweet was a hint a collab is coming.

After Khalid gave Jimin a shout out on Twitter in April 2018, Jimin gushed about it during one of BTS' livestreams and wasted no time replying to Khalid back. As if their friendship couldn't get any sweeter, Khalid attended BTS' May 5, 2019 concert at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles and sang along to "Serendipity" in person.

Since it seems like Jimin is Khalid's bias, their collab would be the ultimate team up. Jimin's soft, honey-like vocals would also be a perfect match for Khalid's Pop/R&B sound.

Khalid has been teasing his upcoming third album a lot lately, which means if this collab is true, fans can expect it on his tracklist when he finally reveals it.