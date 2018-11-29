Riverdale is taking us out of Riverdale for the next few episodes, but that does not mean the twists are going to stop. This week's latest episode of the dark teen drama ended with a shocking departure from the most murder-filled town in America, and as split up as the core four are now, they are about to be even more splintered in upcoming episodes. KJ Apa is talking about what Archie and Jughead will be up to on their unexpected adventure in the next few episodes, revealing they won't be together long. Archie and Jughead will split up soon on Riverdale, Apa revealed in an interview with TV Line, so prepare to see everyone really on their own for the first time in the upcoming episodes.

Spoiler alert: This post will discuss details from Riverdale Season 3 Episode 6, "Manhunter." This Wednesday's latest new episode of Riverdale ended on a shocking cliffhanger as Archie and Jughead strolled out of town, destination unknown. Archie had a bit of a breakdown after finding out that Hiram Lodge had Sheriff Minetta kill the three Shadow Lake witnesses that could have exonerated him. He realized that nobody around him is safe with Hiram dead-set on ruining his life, which leads him to tearfully call Veronica and say goodbye, effectively breaking up with her. But don't worry Varchie shippers, KJ Apa said that there is definitely still hope for the couple. In his TV Line interview, Apa noted that the breakup was due to outside forces rather than anything Archie or Veronica did, and that there is still something there.

In a surprising twist, Jughead is joining Archie on his journey out of Riverdale. Jughead's motivations to leave seem less clear than Archie's, but it is likely that his obsession with the Gargoyle King finally turned to terror after he found his fellow Southside Serpent Joaquin dead with a runic symbol on his forehead. We will have to see if clearing out of town actually keeps the Gargoyle King away from Jughead or not.

The real big question right now, though, is where these two could be headed. The teaser for next week's episode reveals that Archie and Jughead will stay at a farm (hopefully not The Farm) on their adventure, where in classic Archie fashion, Archie will hook up with the mysterious woman who lives there.

But don't expect Archie and Jughead to continue together for much longer. During his interview, KJ Apa teased that Archie and Jughead "have to go their separate ways at some point… you’ll see why." The interview also reveals that the two boys will be visiting Jughead's mother Gladys and sister Jellybean while on their excursion. Maybe Archie and Jughead's split will have to do with that long-awaited family reunion?

KJ Apa also assured fans that Archie won't be gone from Riverdale for too long. Archie will return to his hometown as a changed man, no longer too concerned with the smaller problems of high school after his harrowing stint in prison and life on the road. Apparently, this new Archie spirals into "a dark kind of place," and it creates a divide between him and his friends, but there is still a light at the end of the tunnel.

Riverdale Season 3 Episode 7, "Manhunter," will air on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.