Everyone knows that Arby's has the meats, but did you know that the fast-food sandwich chain also has one of the coolest promotions coming up? Arby's is offering $6 roundtrips to Hawaii to celebrate the return of its King's Hawaiian Big Kahuna Sandwich, so mark your calendars because you'll want to be at your computer when these tickets go on sale.

On Friday, April 12, at 12 p.m. ET and on Monday, April 15 at 12 p.m. ET, Arby's will open up a sale on a first come, first served basis for $6 roundtrip tickets to Hawaii (note that the sale doesn't last Friday through the weekend to Monday, just Friday and Monday, until 11:59 p.m ET each day, or until five trips are snagged up during the respective promo periods). 10 lucky people who are able to snag a ticket (five April 12 and five on April 15) will get the opportunity of a lifetime to fly from their local airport to Honolulu, Hawaii. They'll head out for a daylong vacation (seriously, the trip is a total of 24 hours) and enjoy all three limited-time Arby's King's Hawaiian sandwiches, including: the King's Hawaiian Sweet & Spicy Luau Chicken, the King's Hawaiian Big Kahuna, and the King's Hawaiian Smokehouse Brisket. According to the Arby's website, the trip is all about seeing the sites which, in the Arby's world means, "[N]o volcanoes. No pineapple farms. Just you, sweet buns, tender meats, and a Hawaiian paradise to eat them in." A $6 trip to Hawaii to relax on a beach and eat a bunch of fast food? Honestly, count me in.

Courtesy of Arby's

The promotion is open to legal residents of all 50 states and Washington D.C. who are at least 18 years or older. There are only 10 roundtrip tickets available on a first come, first serve basis — meaning that it would be in your best interests to have your fingers ready to go, in typing mode, when the tickets go on sale (this countdown clock should help). According to the official rules of the promo, some information that will be asked during the purchase period includes: a first and last name, a valid e-mail address, a phone number, a street address (no P.O. Boxes will be allowed), city, state, and ZIP code. After filling out some information, Hawaii trip hopefuls will be directed to pay $6 and then receive a redemption code to claim the trip. Don't worry, though — if all 10 tickets have been claimed by the time you go to pay, you won't be required to pay anything.

Courtesy of Arby's

So besides $6 round-trip airfare to Hawaii and Arby's burgers, what exactly will people who snag a ticket receive? The lucky recipients will win an exciting package of prizes that include travel between April 26 and April 28. First, participants receive one round-trip coach ticket from their hometowns (or somewhere nearby) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and a one night accommodation in Los Angeles. From there, participants will get a round-trip business class or first-class ticket between LAX and Daniel K. Inouye international airport (HNL), a $150 gift card to cover per diem expenses, and $500 awarded in the form of a check after the trip has ended. According to the official rules, that's $2,700 worth of stuff that can be all yours for just $6.

So if anyone's looking for me, I'll be glued to my computer until the contest opens up on April 12. Good luck!