If you're still getting a handle on all the Apple iOS 13 updates since its release in September, you're not the only one. From Dark Mode to QuickPath, the iOS 13 brought a whole bundle of updates to Apple users. Now, Apple is back with another operating update, the iOS 13.2, and it tackles addresses issues you may have had with the iOS 13 as well as unveils fun new features. Most importantly, the long anticipated collection of new emojis are finally available. Apple's new emojis in iOS 13.2 feature new skin tones, animals, and food.

According to the Apple website, the collection of new emojis in iOS 13.2 features "over 70 new or updated emoji, including animals, food, activities, new accessibility emoji, gender neutral emoji, and skin tones selection for couple emoji." There's even a bored face that's bound to be a hit when you want to express how you're feeling while chillin' on your couch with nothing to do. An Oct. 28 tweet from Emojipedia showed off all of the new emojis for tech fans. According to the tweet, there are 398 new emojis, thanks to expanded options for already existing emojis. Some standouts include the tray of butter and a waffle, which you can use to tell your friends you want to grab brunch. There's even niche animal emoji, like the service dogs, orangutan, and sloth. With so many options to try out, it's time to surprise your friends and get creative when you're crafting your next iMessage.

Other very welcome upgrades include the mix of skin tones holding hands, gender neutral emojis, and accessibility-focused emojis.

If you're ready to unlock the library of new emoji, you'll have to upgrade to the iOS 13.2, which is compatible both for iPhone and iPad users. On your device, go to the Settings app and then choose General. From there, you'll click Software Update. After you've clicked on Download and Install, your operating system will be begin to update. Within a few minutes, your device will be running the iOS 13.2 so you can sloth away with your new emoji this fall.

There are many other features that come with the iO 13.2. Deep Fusion is one of them ⁠— it's an advanced image processing system that captures images with better texture, detail, and reduced noise in lower light for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. That means the next time you're taking a photo for your Instagram in your house, you won't have to worry so much about the lighting — just let your iPhone do the work. You'll also be able to announce messages out loud with Siri if you're an AirPod user. Since Siri will read your messages through your wireless earbuds, you won't have to lay a single finger on your iPhone or Watch. It's an incredible feature that'll help you multitask. To read more about the updates available on the iOS 13.2, head over to the Apple website. With all the updates and new emoji, there's no doubt that I'll be wrapped up with my iPhone this fall.