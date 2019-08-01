It's hard to believe it's August and summer is now officially more than halfway over, but you can still sip like it's the height of patio season all month long at Applebee's. That's right: The chain's Neighborhood Drink of the Month is here, and Applebee's $1 Mai Tai for August 2019 promises to make you feel like you're living your best life on a tropical getaway at just a fraction of the cost. Something tells me that you'll almost be tempted to start penning that "OOO" email when you treat yo' tastebuds to this virtual vacation in the coming weeks, so cheers to happy hour.

It's no secret that Applebee's has got something special going with its Neighborhood Drink of the Month offers, which help you get a buzz in the most delicious (and least bank account-breaking) way possible. Following in the steps of its July Malibu DOLLARMAMA, which was basically a tasty mixture premium Malibu Coconut Rum, white rum, Dole pineapple juices, and Tropicana orange juices all for just $1, the chain is serving up another tropical sip that's sure to get those vacation vibes going.

Starting on Thursday, Aug. 1 through the end of the month, happy hour is about to get a lot happier with Applebee's twist on the classic Mai Tai. According to press materials, the $1 Mai Thai features a tasty yet boozy mixture of "rum, pineapple, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, and lime flavors," so you can be sure that you will be imbibing in a taste of the tropics with every sip.

Courtesy of Applebee's

While the refreshment itself promises to be dangerously drinkable, I'd pause to take a shot for the 'Gram before digging in. According to press materials, the 10-ounce mug will be filled with the sunset-inspired red and yellow liquid, and a brightly colored cocktail umbrella will be perched on top as the icing on the cake.

Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a press release:

Tiki cocktails are the hottest drinks of the season. Drinking our $1 Mai Tai is like getting whisked away to the South Seas without even having to leave the neighborhood. Grab your phones and make your social media friends jealous, because this drink is one you’ll want to be seen with!

TBH, I have to agree with this statement, because how cute are those colorful umbrellas?

As always, Applebee's drink of the month is reserved for the over 21 crowd only at participating locations nationwide. I'd also keep in mind that while the price of this refreshment is pretty unreal, hangovers are very much a real thing so you'll want to enjoy your libations responsibly and get a designated driver after grabbing some boozy drinks with coworkers, friends, or bae. TBH, the fact that each of these bad boys is only $1 (or four quarters, if you want to think about it that way) is going to make it pretty hard to resist double fisting them and going overboard, but I have a feeling that you'll be thanking yourself for drinking in relative moderation the next day.

Again, you only have 31 days to have what might be some of your most lit happy hours to date, so I'd talk things over with your Applebee's crew and put some plans in the book. Cheers!