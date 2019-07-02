It's officially July, which means summer barbecues, pool parties, and beach trips are in full swing. It also means that refreshing cocktails are on the rise, including Applebee's latest sip. As you know, the 'Bee's features monthly beverages that are full of flavor (and booze), and its latest selection will transport you to a tropical island. If your tastebuds are down for a vacation (same), then you'll be stoked to hear about Applebee's Malibu DOLLARMAMA July 2019 Drink of the Month. Between its summery ingredients and unbeatable price, it'll be your go-to sip of the summer (er, I mean, month).

Applebee's officially announced its new Neighborhood Drink of the Month via press release on Monday, July 1, which was the first day of its month-long availability. According to restaurant, the Malibu DOLLARMAMA will be on the menu at participating Applebee's locations for the duration of July 2019, which gives you the perfect amount of time to plan your post-beach Applebee's trips for the month.

Of course, you'll have to be at least 21 years old if you want to stop by Applebee's for a Malibu DOLLARMAMA throughout July. As you could imagine, the beverage is packed with booze. With that being said, make sure you have a designated driver if you're planning on stopping by the restaurant for a glass.

Courtesy of Applebee's

Speaking of booze, let's talk about the drink's ingredients. According to Applebee's press release, the 10-ounce Malibu DOLLARMAMA consits of premium Malibu Coconut Rum, white rum, Dole pineapple juices, and Tropicana orange juices. In other words, it'll bring your tastebuds on a tropical vacation with every sip.

Usually, I'd think that a cocktail with those ingredients would cost at least $5. However, that's definitely not the case with the Malibu DOLLARMAMA. As you can probably assume (based off the drink's name, of course), the beverage only costs $1. Therefore, if you can round up four quarters and bring 'em to Applebee's throughout the month of July, you can score a rum-infused cocktail thatll give you total beach vibes. BRB while I search my couch cusions for spare change.

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If you're stoked to try the $1 sip, you're definitely not alone. Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, talked about the drink in a press release. He said,

Malibu Coconut Rum is unquestionably a fan favorite, so we’ve added this premium liquor to our ever-popular Neighborhood Drink of the Month. If you’re looking for a new cocktail to cheers to summer with, the Malibu DOLLARMAMA has you covered.

Yup, I'll cheers to that.

Those of you who are interested in giving the Malibu DOLLARMAMA a try can head to a participating Applebee's locations throughout the month of July. According to the restaurant's press release, you should keep in mind that price and availability will vary by location. To make sure your local 'Bee's is serving the booze, give the restaurant a call and double check.

Again, only those of you who are at least 21 years old can enjoy the Malibu DOLLARMAMA (and any other cocktail at Applebee's... or anywhere else). If you're old enjoy to enjoy it, drink responsibly.