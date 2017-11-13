Apple Just Released An iPhone X Notch Remover & Here's What It Does

"To notch, or not to notch?" — that is the question. Chances are, it's probably the question you didn't know to ask. Apple just released an iPhone X notch remover in the App store, and here's what you need to know about the somewhat unfamiliar term.

Techies worldwide couldn't wait to get their hands on the company's anniversary smartphone, and now that it has finally hit the shelves, there's definitely a lot of ground to cover. The so-called notch and ears on the top of the phone would be blacked out by a horizontal black status bar should you decide to download the remover. It's a subtle difference, but it's definitely a difference nonetheless.

At first, the tech giant didn't seem keen on developers adjusting the features of the new phone. According to Apple's Human Interface Guidelines, this was definitely a no-no. The company's statement reads,

Don't mask or call special attention to key display features. Don't attempt to hide the device's rounded corners, sensor housing, or indicator for accessing the Home screen by placing black bars at the top and bottom of the screen. Don't use visual adornments like brackets, bezels, shapes, or instructional text to call special attention to these areas, either.

Now however, by shelling out $0.99, if you want to download the app, you can add this black bar to the top of your screen. It'll slightly adjust the image background and make the battery symbol, time, Wifi connection, and carrier visible with the help of the black line. Depending on your background, it could make those items easier to read.

You might need to do a double take, but here's the notch vs. the notch-less.

But the appearance of the phone — notch or no notch — isn't the only thing customers are questioning. Obviously, the huge difference with this anniversary iPhone edition is the fact that the home button has been removed and replaced with Face ID. If you're looking to access your device, you no longer have to plug in a code. Instead, all you have to do is sit there and look pretty and the phone will unlock based on your appearance.

It sounds all fine and dandy — and certainly high-tech — but the removal of the home button has people panicked about screen shots. Not to worry, friends, you can still take a screen shot on the X, sans home button. To do so, all you have to do is hold down the Side button (on the right side of the phone) and the Volume Up button (on the left side of the phone) at the same time, and there you have it. You can take screen shots until your heart's content.

But let's be honest: Who is worried about the home button and notch when the animojis are concerned? These animated emojis come to life and take on your movements, and it's obviously the new way to communicate. I don't know what we would without the laughing puppy or smiling unicorn.

This is where your attention needs to be, friends. Go into your messages and decide who is in need of a pup or unicorn. After you've chosen a text message strand to send to that special someone, select "Message Apps," which is a small blue icon that looks like an "A." You can find it right next to your camera, which will be to the left of you iMessage box. Next, select the Animoji icon. That's when the magic happens: Pick your favorite animal, record your expressions for 10 seconds, and send that funky friend on his way.

I'm willing to bet once you get involved with Animojis, the notching situation will be a thing of the past.

