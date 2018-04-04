Apple Is Reportedly Working On Curved iPhone Screens, So Welcome To The Future

Fifteen years ago, if you had explained the characteristics of today's iPhones to me, I probably would have thought you were goofily copping something from The Jetsons or Back To The Future. Facial recognition, really? Or super high-tech cameras? Even touch screens would have seemed like kind of a stretch at the time. But as iPhones get more and more advanced, I'm always extremely psyched to hear what might come next. And if you're an Apple lover like myself, you'll probably be relatively stoked to hear that Apple is reportedly working on curved iPhone screens... and trust me, they sound so futuristic.

Apple is constantly coming up with new ways to change and update their products, in order convince people that they need to buy the latest model. And hey, it works, because the latest updates and innovations always end up being really freaking cool... and also, people always end up buying the new models. Apple's tactics are pretty on-point, if you ask me. According to Bloomberg, the tech company's latest innovation, which is reportedly in-the-works, is an iPhone screen which gradually curves inward, from top to bottom. In all honesty, I'm pretty sure it's what everyone is using in the Year 3000... am I right, Nick Jonas?

Elite Daily reached out to Apple to try to get confirmation about the screens-to-come, but didn't hear back by the time of publication.

Thus far in Apple history, per Bloomberg, every iPhone model has maintained a flat screen display. This new idea, however, is attributed to the fact that organic light emitting diode, or OLED, screens can be shaped or folded — unlike the LCD screen technology we've come to know and love, which is unfortunately quite inflexible.

You've probably heard the term "OLED" in terms of the new iPhone X, which uses an OLED screen. The iPhone X screen, however, only curves slightly at the bottom, according to Bloomberg, and it isn't really noticeable at all. And if you're aboard the Samsung train, their latest smartphone screens curve down at the edges. Both of these differ from this unconfirmed soon-to-come iPhone technology, because its screen's curves will reportedly be super noticeable.

Don't get too excited about any of this yet, young grasshoppers, because nothing is set in stone as of right now. This unconfirmed feature is actually too early in the research and development stages to tell if it'll actually be implemented, per Bloomberg. Yep, there's actually a chance that Apple might not move forward with the innovation at all. If all ends up going well, though, it could be available in about two or three years, per Bloomberg, so keep your eyes peeled.

The curvy iPhone screen isn't the only new function that is reportedly in testing right now, according to Bloomberg. Although nothing is confirmed, Apple might also be looking into a new control feature, which would allow iPhone users to get things done on their phones without actually touching the screen. This feature, per Bloomberg, would also probably not be available to consumers for another two years. Again, there's still a chance it won't even be introduced at all... but hopefully it'll all soon be mine. All mine.

I'm always down to read about potential iPhone innovations, and curved screens honestly sound so dope. Will I feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone? Or will I officially be one of the kids of the future (sorry, another Jonas Brothers reference is going in here, I guess). Regardless, a curved screen as well as non-touch control would literally bring Apple's game up by like, ten notches. All we can really do at this point is hope that these features actually end up passing through testing... and that the new iPhones will be delivered to my doorstep, like, ASAP.