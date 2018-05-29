All of the Avengers came together to face off against Thanos last month, except Ant-Man was notably absent from the Infinity War. While everyone else was fighting an all-powerful intergalactic warlord, Ant-Man was up against a powerful villain of his own. Previous trailers for the Ant-Man sequel gave fans glimpses of the mysterious new supervillain, but the latest Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer is all about the villain Ghost, who has some seriously scary superpowers.

In the latest teaser trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott Land breaks down the steps that he, inventor Hank Pym, and his new ally Wasp have to go through in order to take down their new adversary, Ghost... although it really is not too helpful of a to-do list. And it looks like Ghost is going to be a very formidable enemy: later in the trailer, she kicks Ant-Man through a wall. Wasp also reveals that Ghost was something that she, Hank, and Scott released themselves, making it their responsibility to take care of the new threat.

The trailer also gives us a look at what Ghost looks like beneath her white mask, revealing a major change from the character's origins in the Marvel comics. Although Ghost is a man in the comic books, the villain is a woman in Ant-Man and the Wasp, portrayed by British actress Hannah John-Kamen. Check out the latest Ant-Man and the Wasp teaser trailer below:

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Although the new video clip gives us more details on Ghost than any of the past trailers, her role in Ant-Man and the Wasp is still being kept pretty mysterious. However, looking to the character's role in the Marvel comics might put the pieces together for fans eager to figure out Ghost's motivation before the new movie drops next month.

First, let's talk about Ghost's superpowers. The trailer and recent promos have shown that Ghost has the ability to make herself intangible, allowing her to walk through walls and phase through Ant-Man's punches and kicks. Although it has not been shown yet in the trailers, Ghost also has the ability to turn invisible in the comic books, which may be another trick she has up her sleeve in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Both of these powers are connected to Ghost's white supersuit, which it sounds like was one of Hank Pym's creations.

The comic-book version of Ghost was a brilliant IT worker who invented his intangibility technology for a large corporation that he did not realize was using and overworking him. Once he found out that the board members of this company had violently interfered with his personal life in order to keep him working, Ghost used his technology to exact revenge, and swore to use his new abilities to take down capitalist organizations that he deemed oppressive.

It is unclear whether the movie version of Ghost will have worked at Pym's laboratory as an IT worker who helped develop the Ghost suit or not, but it does seem pretty likely that the movie Ghost may share the same core motivation as the comic-book Ghost: to destroy large, oppressive corporations. Since that anticapitalist drive is as central to the character of Ghost as the ability to become intangible, fans can expect Ghost to use her powers in an attempt to overthrow some major company or make a big political play. If the organization that Ghost is after winds up being truly evil, then she may end up being more of an antihero than a straight-up villain.

We will be finding out a whole lot more about Ghost and how she factors into the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe when Ant-Man and the Wasp flies into movies theaters on July 6, 2018.