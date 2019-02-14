The Gilmore girls may not be entirely gone just yet. After its original seven-season run from 2000 to 2007, the beloved dramedy series made a surprise comeback in 2016 with its four-part Netflix revival entitled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. But now that it has been about two and a half years since the revival's release, things are looking a bit grim for the possibility of a follow-up season. Never fear, though, Gilmore Girls fans, because there is still hope that another Gilmore Girls revival season could actually happen.

One of the biggest roadblocks to another season of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is definitely Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino's new hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, along with the overall deal with Amazon that the showrunning pair just renewed. The year after Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was released on Netflix, the Palladinos shifted their focus to Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which wound up becoming a massive hit for Amazon after sweeping at the Emmys and Rachel Brosnahan winning Best Actress two years running at the Golden Globes.

The newly renewed deal at Amazon may sound like a nail in the coffin for any future Gilmore Girls seasons, but Amazon's co-head of television, Vernon Sanders, made it clear at the TCAs this week that the Palladinos are still free to work on more Gilmore Girls if they want to, even if it is not for Amazon:

We are talking to Amy and Dan about a lot of things. [Another Gilmore Girls revival] hasn't come up. But I do think it speaks to our overall philosophy when it comes to talent, which is we think it benefits us when we have talent that’s creatively happy and have opportunities to do many things. If that show were to continue and it isn’t for us, we would obviously be happy to see it happen.

That should come as a relief to Gilmore Girls fans. It also clarifies that the terms of Amy Sherman-Palladino's newly inked contract with Amazon still include an out if she decides to work on more Gilmore Girls over at Netflix. Reportedly, the Palladino's first contract with Amazon also included this out clause specifically for the possibility of more Gilmore Girls.

So, now we know that a second season of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is at least logistically possible, but what about creatively? The primary crux behind reviving the series on a creative level was the fact that Amy Sherman-Palladino never got to end the show on her own terms, as she did not showrun or write at all on the seventh and final season of Gilmore Girls. Famously, Sherman-Palladino had the show's final four words in her mind since it began, and was finally able to reveal them in the finale of A Year in the Life.

Since Amy Sherman-Palladino finally got to end her show on her terms, and now she is busy with Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, it would make sense if she opted not to go back to Gilmore Girls again. Then again, the A Year in the Life ending was definitely a cliffhanger, so there is definitely still room to tell the next chapter of the story. Fans will just have to keep on hoping that we will get to see Lorelai, Rory, and the rest of the Stars Hollow crew again sometime in the future.