Anna Kendrick is an unsung Hollywood hero. She's absurdly talented, gorgeous, and is a damn movie star, and yet, she seems like she could also be your best friend since elementary school. How does she do it?! While I'm not sure what kind of sorcery she practices to have this capability, I do just want to give the girl a round of applause for being so damn relatable. She recently went on The Ellen Show to discuss an array of topics, but first and foremost, Ellen brought up the fact that Kendrick's birthday had just passed. You'd think that, as a celebrity, her birthday would be a massive celebration, complete with hundreds of friends and tons of ~glitz and glamour~ but LOL, nope. Anna Kendrick's story about staying home alone for her birthday is honestly so pure and perfect, it only makes me love her even more.

"I didn't do anything. I specifically did nothing," Kendrick admits to DeGeneres about what she did when her birthday rolled around. "I'm one of those people who hates — not birthdays, I'll go to your birthday — but I hate my birthday, because I hate the attention."

A unique career choice for someone who doesn't enjoy receiving attention, but I digress.

"You know who's always really great about birthdays is the girls from Pitch Perfect and they always try to get me to do something with them, and I actually told them, I was like, 'I'm in Vancouver visiting a friend!' ... Well, now they know that I wasn't."

Oh, snap!

So then what, you ask, did Kendrick wind up doing to celebrate her big day?

"I sat at home and organized my sock drawer. I didn't do anything and it was amazing."

DeGeneres was clearly perplexed at her plans (well, lack thereof), and asked if there were any gifts involved at the very least. Kendrick said, "No, I'm good." I'm sorry, but no party, no friends, and NO PRESENTS are necessary for your birthday? Anna Kendrick, I hereby declare you the chillest, coolest human to walk this earth.

"I mean, I ordered a cake for myself. I'm not a monster ... I'm not a sociopath!" Kendrick added, so at least we can rest easy that she got to dig in to some undoubtedly delicious dessert, and could have eaten the entire cake in one sitting without anyone judging her (which is exactly what I would have done).

And, although she did get together with the cast of Pitch Perfect around the time of her birthday, it was, in fact, to celebrate another castmate's big day and not her own, because that's just the kind of upstanding citizen Anna Kendrick is, you guys.

You can watch her interview with Ellen below, but I'm warning you that you will have an uncontrollable urge to seek out Anna Kendrick and try to (unsuccessfully) become her BFF:

TheEllenShow on YouTube

So the next time you want to do something super down-to-earth and casual for your birthday, tell your friends that you're simply pulling a Kendrick and want to celebrate on the down-low. I'm sure they'll understand. And if they don't, just tell them you're visiting someone in Vancouver!