The Twilight movies are beloved by so many fans who grew up on Bella and Edward's love story, but part of the unique charm of the film series is how freely the actors have spoken about not exactly loving the movies. For whatever reason, hearing the cast of the films rag on the production process, plot holes, or just general ridiculousness only makes the Twilight saga more enjoyable. Recently, one of the stars got very real about the struggles of making the first movie — Anna Kendrick's quotes about filming Twilight don't hold anything back.

Since first appearing in 2008's Twilight and its sequels, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have infamously dinged the movies several times, but they aren't the only ones to do so. Kendrick had the smaller but still memorable role of Bella's high school friend Jessica Stanley in the film series, and in a new interview with Vanity Fair, she revealed that filming the first movie was particularly brutal — so brutal, in fact, she compared it to a hostage situation:

The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable. And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone.’ Although, it was also kind of bonding. There was something about it, like if you go through some trauma event. Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life.

On the bright side, Kendrick made it clear her negative experience was weather-related and nothing personal, and she said she bonded with the cast much more when making the second movie, since the weather was not as intense.

This isn't the first time Kendrick has opened up about the tough filming conditions of Twilight. She previously spoke about how the extremely cold weather was not conducive to making friends, and said in her 2016 memoir Scrappy Little Nobody that the conditions killed any possible positive mood on set.

Kendrick also revealed her true feelings about her character's big moment in the third movie (Breaking Dawn Part 1) in her recent Vanity Fair video. During high school graduation, Jessica is revealed to be the valedictorian and gave a speech to her classmates. A lot of fans were confused about how Jessica became valedictorian, and Kendrick echoed that confusion, saying she thinks they just wanted to give her something to do. She also mentioned how fans will sometimes tell her they were moved by her speech, but Kendrick pointed out all the credit for any emotion viewers felt in that moment is due to Stewart's reaction.

Now that a new Twilight book is on the way, superfans can only hope more secrets and stories about the original movies crop up in coming months.