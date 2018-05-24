Jersey Shore Family Vacation bills itself as a reunion series, and this week, the reunion got realer than ever. Angelina Pivarnick was a source of pretty much all the controversy and fighting in the first two seasons of Jersey Shore, before she packed up her infamous trash bags and returned to Staten Island, never to return to the Shore House again. Until now, that is. Angelina opened up about her intense return to Jersey Shore with Elite Daily, describing what was going through her mind when she was asked to reunite with a cast that had not spoken to her in the near-decade since she left the show.

Ahead of her explosive guest stint on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina revealed that the friction between her and the rest of the show's cast is not just for the cameras. She admitted that she has had no contact with anyone else from Jersey Shore since she left the show back in 2010, and she was both excited and nervous to see them again: excited because it gave her a chance to bury the hatchet, and nervous because she was very aware of the fact that she was persona non grata among the otherwise tight-knit cast. The following interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Elite Daily: It has been almost a decade since you were on Jersey Shore. Do you still get recognized by fans?

Angelina Pivarnick: Yeah. I mean, I look so different now, so I do and I don’t. It’s been 9 years, but I do get recognized still. Sometimes people do a double-take because they don’t realize if it’s me or not, because I’m totally different.

What's the most common thing that fans will say to you?

They’re like, "You’re so much nicer in person." I would hope so, thank God!

Had you kept in contact with anyone from Jersey Shore in the years since you left?

I had not. I would see Deena out and about on the shore, we were cool: I would say hi, she would say hi. But that’s really it. It was really bad for a long time, and it took a toll on me for nine years, just feeling regret and feeling that I walked off… I was like the Beatle that left, you know? And seeing the show keep going and being so successful for all those years I wasn’t on it, I was happy for them but at the same time I was like “Damn, I wish that was me.” It was a lot. But it was really me; I chose to leave, you know?

Have you been keeping up with Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

I’ve been watching every single episode. I think it’s really interesting. I think that Ronnie is hysterical; he’s like, kind of unstable. It’s so funny. And when I go on, it’s really intense and a lot of drama, and I can’t wait for everyone to see.

One of the big things that people are talking about is Sammi's decision not to be part of the new show. What are your thoughts on that?

I understand her decision, I get it. I’ve been in really dysfunctional, bad relationships in the past, and when you feel like you don’t want to be next to toxicity, you just want to stay away from it. She’s in a really nice relationship right now, she seems really happy. And that was a choice that she made, and I’ve been in that situation before so I understand why she didn’t want to go back. It’s a lot for somebody. Not only in regular day life, but on TV, it’s hard. There’s a lot of history between her and Ronnie, so I don’t think her decision was bad at all to be honest with you.

What was your reaction when you got the call to be on Family Vacation?

I was really excited, but I was also very nervous. You’ve got to understand, from nine years of just having turmoil with these people, and problems and drama. None of them liked me. They didn’t get to know me and I didn’t get to know them. I was kind of like, "I need to bury the hatchet, I need to go back. I need to say may piece and hear their piece. I want to have them get to know me for me. I want to get drunk and wild with them, I want to go crazy with them." I wanted to be part of the family. That’s what my mind frame was walking into the house: "I’m going to say my piece, and if they don’t like it, too damn bad." I’m still a bitch, but at the end of the day, I wanted them to get to know me. And I wanted to party with them.

Who were you the most nervous to see again?

I kept telling my fiancé that JWoww is going to beat the shit out of me. Like, "Jenni’s going to kill me. If I don’t come home, understand why." I was so nervous to see her, because out of everybody she’s the tallest. I’m like 5-foot, I’m little, so I was very nervous to see her. I know she throws fists, so I was like "Oh sh—, what if I get into a fist fight with her right now?" She’s scary, man!

In your first Family Vacation episode, you actually work things out with Mike pretty peacefully and quickly. Were you surprised at how easy it was for you two to bury the hatchet?

I was so happy. I was like, "Yes, finally!" Finally, after all those years of having such problems with him and walking out of the show because of him. Because on the second season, let’s be realistic, I walked out because of him. I had to leave. He was just so terrible to me and I couldn’t deal with it any longer, and I do blame him for that, I’m going to be honest with you. But from back then to now, he’s a totally different guy. He’s just a different Mike, and when I saw him for the first time again I was like, “Really? Is this really Mike? Where is the real Mike?” It took me back, I was in shock. But I was happy that I got to make amends with him, because that’s really why I went there. Mike is the most changed one out of everybody.

Do you think that being on Family Vacation has helped your relationships with everyone?

Yes, I do think that. Obviously there’s still a lot of drama, so you're going to definitely have to tune in, because there’s a lot of stuff that gets brought up from the past that everyone kept inside of them, and there was stuff that I brought up. There’s a lot of deep-seated issues and we needed to talk about them. But this time around I had a really good time.

The show has already been picked up for a second season. Any chance you might return again?

I can’t say at this time, but I’m really excited, I got blackout drunk this season. It was insane, so you guys are definitely going to have some laughs, that’s for sure.