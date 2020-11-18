It's almost that time again, folks! Black Friday, the time when I tell myself I will finish my holiday shopping but end up going into debt over buying things for myself exclusively, is upon us. Meaning: Anastasia Beverly Hills' Black Friday 2020 sale is also upon us. The iconic makeup brand — known for its arsenal of tried-and-true brow products and eyeshadow palettes that pack an astounding amount of pigment — is hosting a slew of Black Friday promotions on tons of iconic products, and it's also introducing some new bundles and vaults to the mix. You love to see it!

Starting on Sunday, Nov. 22 (early!) until Sunday, Nov. 29, Anastasia Beverly Hills has two major Black Friday deals happening. The first is 50% off an enormous range of lip products, eyeshadow singles, contour products, highlighters, and foundation sticks. The second is 30% off all your favorites: tons of eyeshadow palettes, brow products, bronzers, and blushes. I mean, your whole face is pretty much covered from start to finish if you're in the market for a complete routine reboot. Might I suggest the instant-hit Jackie Aina Palette ($45, Anastasia Beverly Hills) or the brand's new Perfect Your Brows Kit ($25, Anastasia Beverly Hills), with the cult-favorite Brow Wiz?

Oh, and while you're filling your cart with Black Friday goodies, you might as well at least peek at all the newness the brand will be introducing by then, right? Because no one can have enough Jackie Aina in their life, the brand will release a Jackie Aina Palette Vault ($65, Anastasia Beverly Hills) on Nov. 22, as well as a Sultry Palette Vault ($65, Anastasia Beverly Hills), both of which contain the palette, the Mini-Mini Eye Primer, a full-size Liquid Liner, and a full-size Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara. All I'm sayin' is, prepare to serve some serious eye makeup.

