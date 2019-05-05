Amy Schumer has officially revealed the sex of her baby, and she's done so in a pretty non-traditional style. There was no themed reveal with balloons or cake; instead, Schumer posted an Instagram caption on May 5 that deals with an entirely different subject until the last sentence, where Schumer reveals the sex of the child she's expecting any day now. Amy Schumer is having a boy, according to her Instagram post revealing the sex, but the post also discusses something pertaining to current events and alleged workers' rights violations involving fast food restaurant Wendy's. Elite Daily reached out to Schumer for further comment on the reveal and to Wendy's for comment on Schumer's post but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Schumer's Instagram post starts with a callout to Chance The Rapper. First, some context: On Saturday, May 4, Chance tweeted a shoutout to Wendy's, writing: "Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today."

Soon after, Wendy's tweeted back at Chance, saying that if the tweet can get 2 million likes, Wendy's will bring back the spicy nuggets Chance mentioned in his original tweet.

So, back to Schumer. She starts her Insta post by expressing her love for Chance, but then goes into the reported working conditions of Wendy's tomato supplier's farm workers. Schumer writes,

Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields. This is true. Please read that sentence again. Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help.

After sharing the information on Wendy's, Schumer ended the post with "Also we are having a boy."

In a March 2019 New York Times article about labor standards at Wendy's, it is revealed that Wendy's is not part of the Fair Food Program, which works to ensure the dignity and rights of farmworkers. According to the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, McDonald’s, Subway, Burger King, Taco Bell are all part of the Fair Food Program.

When it come's to Schumer's baby's sex reveal, it feels like fans have been waiting for it since she announced her pregnancy back in October 2018. Recently, Schumer posted a funny photo on Instagram with a caption saying she feels that she's been pregnant for a long time.

