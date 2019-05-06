Amy Schumer is a new mom! And she just shared the sweetest photo of her little newborn on Instagram. Amy Schumer gave birth to a baby boy and her Instagram announcing the birth is genuinely adorable. And funny!

Schumer gave birth on Sunday, May 5 to a healthy baby boy after a rather arduous pregnancy. The comedienne didn't shy away from sharing all the ups and downs of her pregnancy with fans and basically documented the whole thing on Instagram. So, it makes perfect sense for her to share the news of her son's birth on the same platform.

Not long before she gave birth, Schumer even shared a photo of herself and her very round baby bump while paying the doctor a visit.

"Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I’ve been pregnant for a long time? It must be getting annoying to you all that I’m still pregnant Well imagine how I feel mother f**kers!!!!!!" Schumer wrote in the caption of the post, which was dated two days before she actually gave birth.

So, Schumer was clearly ready to not be pregnant anymore. Luckily, the day finally came for her to give birth and all seemingly went well. Here's what Schumer posted before the baby arrived:

And here's Schumer post-birth looking absolutely relieved that she's got a healthy baby boy in her arms. So adorable!

"10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," Schumer wrote in the caption of the birth announcement.

Schumer has often joked throughout her pregnancy that she and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were basically following the same pregnancy timeline. So, of course she would consider her new baby boy her "royal baby." And you know what, Schumer was spot on because the Duchess of Sussex actually gave birth not long after Schumer did. Too funny!

But as I previously mentioned, not everything was a laughing matter for Schumer during this pregnancy. She was very open and honest about her struggles and even shared an Instagram post from the hospital back in November 2018. At the time, Schumer had to cancel an engagement to take care of her health needs. Here's what she wrote in the caption of the post:

Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullsh*t!

And here's a look at the photo she shared:

Needless to say, Schumer has had a pretty rough go during this pregnancy and she was very brave in sharing what she went through with her fans. Thankfully, everything has turned out just fine and her baby boy arrived right on time! I'm sure she and her husband Chris Fischer are just over the moon. Congrats Amy and Chris!