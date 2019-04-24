Have you and your friend group been longing to take a trip together this summer, but don't know where to go, or maybe funds are a little tight? Though those are definitely valid concerns, Amtrak's group discount is here to make sure your crew can take the most epic group vacation ever this summer. The beauty of the deal is that the bigger the group, the more of a discount you get. So round up your closest friends and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime.

According to the recent Amtrak press release, starting on Saturday, Apr. 27, you and your friends (a group of up to four people) can book a trip with Amtrak through their new "Share Fares" discount program. The first person in your group will pay full price for their ticket, the second person will receive a discount of 15 percent, the third person gets a 60 percent discount, and the last person gets 70 percent off, which comes out to be a total savings of 35 percent when spread across the four tickets.

It sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? Well, it's not! All you have to do is book on Amtrak.com no less than three days in advance of your trip with the promo code V291, and as long as all of you are included in the same booking with the same itinerary, then you'll be good to go.

Where can your crew go with this discount?

Now that you know about this incredible deal, the biggest question is where can you actually go? The amazing part about the deal is that there are only two route exclusions to the discount, the Auto Train and the Acela Express. (Luckily, the Northeast Regional is a good alternative to the Acela Express if you're trying to see both Washington, D.C. and Boston in one trip.)

Depending on where you want to go in the U.S., there are a ton of options on Amtrak's routes. According to the press release, some of the company's most popular trains are included in the discount, like California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, City of New Orleans, Cardinal, Empire Builder, Southwest Chief, Texas Eagle, Coast Starlight, Lake Shore Limited, Palmetto, Silver Star, Silver Meteor, and Crescent.

Why should you and your friends book your summer travel via train?

I don't know what your plans or bucket list destinations are, but something that's super appealing to me about train travel is that you're able to see so many cities all in one trip. For example, Amtrak's Southwest Chief train runs from Chicago to Los Angeles and passes through Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. Though it's definitely a long trip (especially if you go straight without any "layovers" in any of the pass-through cities), you'll be able to see so many different states and stunning terrains while you're on the train.

Personally, I'm secretly (or I guess not so secretly, now) hoping to take a trip on the Coast Starlight this summer, which runs from Los Angeles to Seattle, cruising through Santa Barbara, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, and Portland. I've heard that it's a really beautiful trip along California's coast. I've lived in LA for more than six months and am still in awe by how much of the state I have left to see.

Are there any restrictions to the deal?

Luckily for you and your friends, there aren't too many restrictions to this deal, so you can book your friend vacay with ease. Just keep in mind that fares are only one way (So don't forget to book your trip back if you need it!), and the deal only applies to coach seats with no upgrades. Also make sure you verify that the discount code is working at checkout, because it doesn't apply to certain trains at certain times, and blackout dates may apply.

I highly suggest that you round up your friends and get to planning your epic summer vacay right now. The perfect train trip with your best friends is just a click away.