When retailers that don't necessarily specialize in fashion try and drop their own affordable clothing line it can sometimes just end up looking cheap, underwhelming, and flat out undesirable. But Amazon's under-$100 clothing brand? That's a whole different story entirely. Called Staples by The Drop, it boasts a range of ready-to-wear and accessories that you won't believe came from the online shopping platform and can stand up alongside similar pieces you might buy at Zara or the like. Unlike The Drop's regular collections, which release in the form of limited-edition influencer collaborations that are only available to shop for short windows, Staples by The Drop is, well, an Amazon staple.

So, what exactly can you snag from the brand? As its name suggests, wardrobe must-have's like a fitted tank, a long sleeve tee, a shirt dress, and a denim mini skirt make up the bulk of its offerings, while unexpected styles like satin slip-on sandals and a lace-trimmed camisole tank top add a slightly more special vibe. Regardless of what your typical aesthetic is, they're pieces that will fit into your wardrobe with ease. Not quite sold yet? Check out eight of the brand's standout offerings below and see for yourself.

Biker Babe

Everyone needs a cool motorcycle jacket in their fall wardrobe, seeing as it can be paired with literally anything and look ace. This one features an intentionally crinkled appearance, notched collar, and asymmetrical zipper.

Blue Note

A silky midi skirt has become a closet staple, but avoid the cliché leopard version and go for one in a solid jewel tone. The blue option boasts a beautiful sapphire hue and could be styled in a breeze.

Blue Jean Baby

You can never have too much denim in your life! Boasting a high-rise silhouette, cropped legs, and straight fit, these jean are the ideal go-to style.

To The Point

Easy on, easy off. These cute and convenient mules boast a sophisticated appeal thanks to their pointed toes and kitten heels. Style them with a LBD and red lip for a night out or with boyfriend jeans and a cardigan for a casual weekend look.

Button Up

Who knew you could score this dreamy of a trench coat for under $100? Featuring a classic double breasted closure, tie belt, and light khaki shade, it's the perfect style to have in your closet for when the first days of autumn hit.

All Dressed Up

The perfect date night top no matter the season. It would look especially good with the above leather jacket.

Skirt The Issue

Featuring a midi hemline and subtle slit, this skirt is another style that can be made fancy or casual with ease depending on what you pair it with. Either way, it'll be comfy AF.

Ballet Beautiful

As an ex-bunhead, I think I need a pair of these pink satin slip-ons stat! Between the criss-cross strap and deep fuchsia hue, there's nothing about them that I don't love.