Coachella tickets might have sold out months ago, but thanks to Amazon, there's still a chance you could be seeing your favorite headliners at Coachella Valley in just a few weeks and enjoying the experience completely free of charge. I know it's hard to believe, but Amazon's Coachella 2019 giveaway is gifting one lucky person two VIP tickets for the second weekend of the Indio-based festival as well as $3,000 for travel and accommodation expenses. Here's how you can enter to win these tickets and start dreaming about a weekend filled with flower crowns, sun, and your favorite jams.

From now until April 5, Amazon is giving wannabe concertgoers a second chance to score coveted Coachella tickets to see headliners like Tame Impala, Ariana Grande, and Childish Gambino from Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21. While I've always wanted to go to Coachella and it's on my bucket list, it's an expensive commitment. Considering that three-day VIP admission passes were priced at $999 per person before they sold out, plus the exorbitant costs of flying into Indio, California and finding lodging there during that peak period, it can be a big investment to make.

So, when I heard that Amazon is giving away two of these VIP babies for free and throwing in a $3,000 Visa card to cover the costs of last minute flights and accommodation, I was seriously pumped. That's $4,998 in value, guys. Going to Coachella is a priceless experience, but let's be real, it's 100 times better when you don't have to deplete your bank account to enjoy it.

Here's how the giveaway works and how you can enter. I was pretty surprised by how easy it is to cast your name into the ring for consideration. Applicants, who must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the U.S. to enter, have three different choices for taking part in the giveaway.

To start, talk a selfie in front of your nearest Amazon locker and then post the photo on either your Instagram or Twitter account (You'll want to make sure that your profile is public so that Amazon can see your post). Just make sure to include the hashtags #AmazonLocker #Coachella #Giveaway in your caption, and you'll automatically be in the running for free Coachella tickets and the Visa gift card.

If you don't want to take a photo, you can also choose to tweet the hashtags #AmazonLocker, #Coachella2019, and #Giveaway on your public Twitter account. I'll admit that I normally don't enter giveaways because the chances aren't particularly high of you winning, but this one is so easy that there's literally no reason not to enter.

On April 6, a lucky winner will be selected at random, and Amazon will be in touch with you within five business days if you'll be partying it up in Coachella Valley during the weekend of April 19.

That's not a ton of time to put together three festival-ready outfits and plan out all the details of your trip, but Amazon will be offering free lockers at the festival this year. That means you can order and get last-minute flower crowns, phone chargers, sunglasses, sunscreen, and anything else you might need delivered to the festival that same day.

Again, you only have until April 5 to enter Amazon's giveaway, so I'd get that out of the way now so that you can start dreaming about spending an epic weekend listening to your favorite artists and enjoying all the 'Chella vibes. Good luck!