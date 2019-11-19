Black Friday typically consists of a lot of in-store madness and running around the mall, but thanks to Amazon's Black Friday 2019 Fashion deals, you can snag some great deals without even leaving the house. After all, who has time to wait until Cyber Monday to online shop? This year, Amazon is going all out when it comes to holiday shopping and savings, so if you're into the idea of buying gifts (And treating yourself!) from the comfort of your own home with the added bonus of Prime shipping, you're in luck.

Amazon's Black Friday deals will be around for longer than a mere 24 hours — in fact, they kick off on Nov. 21 and last all the way through Nov. 29, so you've got tons of time to make the most of them. Savings include between 30% and 50% off some of the most popular Amazon Fashion brands, and tons of items will even be available for One-Day or Same-Day delivery. As far as attire, Amazon will offer the following deals: Up to 30% off of Calvin Klein underwear, Tommy Hilfiger clothing, men's dress shirts, and Izod clothing; up to 40% off of Under Armour and Levi's for the family; and up to 50% on Lands' End clothing and accessories.

As for accessories, Amazon will offer up to 35% off of Herschel products including backpacks, wallets, and more, as well as Adidas shoes, clothing, and accessories. Shoppers can also get up to 50% off Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Even iconic styles like the Adidas Originals Superstar Sneaker ($60, Amazon) will be included:

If you're in need of some new sunnies, the Ray-Ban Classic Aviators ($153, Amazon) are a timeless pick:

Last but not least, there's jewelry. Amazon will offer up to 35% off Fossil smartwatches and 14K gold diamond stud earrings. There will also be up to 50% discounts on timepiece brands like Movado and Daniel Wellington.

The Daniel Wellington Petite Melrose Watch ($168, Amazon) is a wear-with-anything piece that gives any outfit a chic touch:

Wait, remind me why you'd trudge through a crowded mall on Black Friday when Amazon has so many great brands?? Personally, I can't think of a single reason, which is why I'll be spending my Friday shopping online via Amazon.