Black Friday is for scoring a great deal on tons of different items. In recent years, electronics have become some of the most sought-after items following the day after Thanksgiving shopping event. I'm talking smart TVs, tablets, mobile devices, Bluetooth speakers and more. If you're on the market for any sort of electronic this holiday season, you don't want to miss out on Amazon's Black Friday 2018 electronics sales. The online retailer is offering incredible sales on the best gadgets and you don't have to spend a fortune to get what you want.

Amazon is no stranger to knocking off big bucks from high-priced electronic items during the holidays, and you can expect the same this year. During Amazon's Black Friday 2018 sale, you can get top electronics for a fraction of the price. What's included in the massive sale? Everything you can imagine, really. According to CNET, Amazon's Black Friday deals on electronics will be live on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 21). You can shop the best deals while you scarf down your plate of turkey and mashed potatoes.

Expect to find big discounts on Echo Dot products. According to CNET, you can get a second-generation Echo Dot for $19.99 ($20 off) or a third-generation Echo Dot for $24 ($25.99 off). Amazon will also knock $30.99 off the second-generation Echo, costing you only $69. Oh, and if the all-new Echo Show is on your holiday wishlist, Black Friday is the time to order it. Amazon will sell the Echo Show for $179.99 ($50 off).

Amazon's Black Friday electronic sale also includes big discounts on Fire tablets, starting with the Fire 7 with Alexa. You'll be able to snag this for just $29.99, a savings of $20, per CNET. I recommend taking the money you saved and buying a protective case for whichever tablet you end up purchasing. There are a few other notable Amazon Fire deals, including the following:

Amazon is even offering Black Friday deals a week early. Right now, you can buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick and get a free Echo Dot with your purchase for just $39.98. That's a 50 percent savings. For comparison's sake, just the Amazon Fire TV stick alone is $39.99. Might as well buy the bundle. If you don't need both, keep one for yourself and gift the other to a friend or family member this holiday season. It's a win-win for everyone.

Amazon is getting a one-week head start on the infamous holiday shopping event. Per CNET, the online retailer will begin offering Black Friday deals starting on Friday, Nov. 16 including:

The best part? You can buy all of these items from the comfort of your own couch. I'll be rocking my stretchiest pants and coziest sweater on Thanksgiving Day, all while loading up on these awesome electronic deals from Amazon's Black Friday sale.