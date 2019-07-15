These Are Prime Day's Best Beauty & Fashion Deals (They're Selling Out Fast)

When you think Prime Day on Amazon, you probably think deep discounts on gadgets and home goods — but don’t forget that it’s also the time to score up to 80 percent off the best Prime Day fashion and beauty deals including skin care, wardrobe essentials, and even cult-favorite supplements.

The problem with Prime Day is that time is short (it ends Wednesday at midnight), and it can be overwhelming to sift through all those deals. That’s why we’ve scoured the sales and reviews to find you the products you’ll really, really want for way less.

60% Off The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $30 $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Dry, chapped lips can be difficult to mend, which is why this lip mask is formulated to help exfoliate away dead skin while you sleep. Rather than pay full price, you can get it today during Prime Day for 60 percent off!

59% Off A Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush $129 $50 See On Amazon Usually, this customizable toothbrush costs well over $100, but right now you can get it for $50. It's rechargeable, has a built-in timer, and "completely changed" reviewers' brushing habits.

33% Off Braun Epilator with Shaver & Face/Bikini Trimmer Braun Epilator, Series 9-890 Silk-Epil Sensosmart Epilator with Shaver & Face/Bikini Trimmer $150 $100 | Amazon See On Amazon The cordless Braun Silk-Epil Sensosmart Epilator is the world's first smart epilator. It removes hair four times shorter hair than wax for long-lasting smoothness, and can be used in and out of the shower. Score it today for 33 percent off.

44% Off Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Razor Blades Gillette Venus ComfortGlide White Tea Women's Razor Blades, 6 Refills $22 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If the Gillette Venus is your razor of choice, grab six refills for a rare 41 percent off. Each features moisture bars, three blades, and a pivoting head that hugs every curve.

30% Off A 30-Pack Of Velvet Suit Clothes Hangers AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Clothes Hangers (Pack of 30) $16 $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Save space in your closet and stop your clothes from slipping onto the floor. These special hangers have a super thin profile that can hold up to 10 pounds each, and they're coated in a velvet-like fabric that clings to most other materials.

69% Off This Frizz-Reducing Blow Dry Brush Tangle Teezer Blow Styling, Large Round Tool $32 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This large round styling brush helps reduce frizz when you're blow drying your hair. Normally $32, this brush is just $10 while sales last for Prime Day.

42% Off These Gentle Burt's Bees Face Wipes Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes, 30 Count (Pack of 3) $18 $11 | Amazon See On Amazon These popular facial cleansing towelettes are infused with white tea extract and aloe to soothe and cleanse your face. You can use these to gently remove makeup, dirt, and oils from the surface of your skin. Get them for just over $10 on Prime Day.

53% Off This Three-Piece Luggage Set AmazonBasics Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage with Built-In TSA Lock (Set of 3) $164 $116 | Amazon See On Amazon From long and luxurious vacations to quick weekend trips, this high-quality spinner luggage is perfect for all types of travel. The hardside suitcases are made with durable polycarbonate on the outside and soft, fully lined interiors. Each item in the 3-piece set features a divider and compression pad.

47% This Cute & Comfy T-Shirt Dress Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck T-Shirt Dress $19 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic T-shirt dress is made of a spandex blend fabric, so it couldn't be more comfortable. Normally, you'd have to shell out almost $20 for this look, but on Prime Day, you can get it for just $10.

32% This Two-Pack Of V-Neck T-Shirts Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $19 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon For a short time only, you can get a two-pack of the perfect everyday T-shirts for under $15. Made of cotton, these are super soft, breathable, and feature a lived-in feel; choose from over 20 color and pattern combinations, including stripes, camo, polka dots, solids, and even pineapples.

32% This Soft & Cozy Jersey Dress Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Muscle Swing Dress $19 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This 95 percent rayon dress is versatile and extremely comfortable. It's easy to dress up or down, and it's currently on sale for just $13.

62% This RFID-Blocking Wallet Clifton Heritage RFID-Blocking Front Pocket Slim Wallet $13 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This 100 percent leather RFID-blocking wallet (which protects you from thieves trying to grab your credit card info) comes in a variety of colors and still fits a couple of cards and some cash. It has over 1,000 reviews.

42% Off Burt's Bees Sensitive Cleansing Wipes Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes, 30 Count (Pack of 3) $18 $11 | Amazon See On Amazon These popular facial cleansing towelettes are infused with white tea extract and aloe to soothe and cleanse your face. You can use these to gently remove makeup, dirt, and oils from the surface of your skin. Get them for just over $10 on Prime Day.

48% Off O'Keeffe's Best-Selling Foot Cream O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Cream $14 $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This concentrated foot cream repairs everything from super dry skin to painful, cracked heels by creating a silky protective layer on the skin. Treat your feet for only seven bucks on Prime Day.

70% Off Lavish Lash's Eyelash Growth Serum Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum $100 $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're searching for a way to lengthen and thicken your eyebrows or lashes, look no further than this enhancing brow serum. It only takes about 60 days for this serum to give your eyes a bold look, and it's formulated to be hypoallergenic so that people with sensitive skin can also use it.

43% Off This Jade Roller And Gua Sha Set Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Tools Set $30 $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with 100 percent premium-quality jade stone, this gua sha set is great for helping to reduce dark circles underneath your eyes by increasing the blood flow in your complexion. Each order also comes with a scraping tool that you can use to massage your forehead, nose, and lips, plus it also makes for a great gift!

51% Off These Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses Ray-Ban Unisex Aviator Sunglasses 32mm $173 $85 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic sunglass style features plastic lenses that provide UVA and UVB ray protection. You can get these aviators for 51 percent off on Prime Day.

24% Off Boldify Hair Growth Serum BOLDIFY 3-in-1 Biotin Hair Growth Serum $25 $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Get longer and stronger hair with Boldify's 3-in-1 hair boost serum. Thanks to its nourishing properties, this product helps to restore and revive damaged hair while making blowouts easier than ever.

53% Off Nature's Bounty Hair And Nails Supplement Nature's Bounty Optimal Solutions Hair Skin & Nails Extra Strength Softgels, 150 count $18 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does each pill contain Biotin, which is great for your hair, but they're also loaded with vitamin C which helps promote collagen production in your skin.

47% Off The Garmin Forerunner Running Watch Garmin Forerunner 35, Easy-to-Use GPS Running Watch $170 $85 | Amazon See On Amazon With a built-in GPS tracker, this running watch monitors your heart rate and tracks how far and how fast you have run. It comes in four colors and connects to your smart device.

24% Off These Reusable Makeup-Remover Towels Reusable Makeup & Eyemakeup Remover Towels (4 Pack) $17 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a chemical-free way to clear the makeup off your face after a long day, try out these makeup remover towels. Each towel is incredibly soft so that it won't irritate your skin, and all you need to do is add water for them to gently remove eye shadow, foundation, lip stick, waterproof mascara, and more.

5% Off La Roche-Posay Makeup Remover La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover, 4.2 Fl. Oz. $20 $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This formula by La Roche-Posay gently removes waterproof makeup without excessive rubbing or irritation. Fragrance and paraben-free, this cleanser is a steal at 5 percent off on Prime Day.

42% Off Kenra Blow-Dry Spray Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray $33 $18 | Amazon Protect your hair from heat damage with this popular blow-dry spray with a 4.4-star rating and more than 1,700 reviews. This lightweight formula decreases blow-dry time by 50 percent and keeps strands smooth, glossy, and soft. See On Amazon Protect your hair from heat damage with this super popular blow-dry spray. This lightweight formula decreases blow-dry time by 50 percent and keeps strands smooth, glossy, and soft.

25% Off Mario Badescu Rosewater Spray Mario Badescu Rosewater & Aloe Herb Facial Spray $12 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with fragrant herbal extracts like rosewater, which is great for hydrating dry, tired skin, this facial spray from Mario Badescu won't ruin any makeup you're wearing, and it even works great as a toner prior to applying foundations and powders. See all Mario Badescu Prime Day deals

29% Off Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This award-winning solution will help to clear unwanted blemishes and pimples overnight, leaving your skin both healthy and glowing. Get it for 29 percent off on Prime Day.

47% Off This Bentonite Healing Clay Mask Bentonine Clay Mask Infused With Organic Apple Cider Vinegar $19 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Infused with apple cider vinegar that's great for detoxifying clogged pores, this bentonite clay mask is three times more effective than competing products that don't feature vinegar. You only have to wear this mask for up to 20 minutes in order to experience the full skin-clarifying benefits, plus it's also great for helping to shrink your pores.

30% Off Grande Cosmetics Mascara Grande Cosmetics Mascara $25 $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For eyelashes that not only pop with volume but also look fresh and healthy, this special mascara is borderline genius. On top of its regular lengthening properties, the formula is infused with peptides, panthenols, and natural waxes that provide moisturizing and conditioning, too. The result is long, luscious lashes that scream, "I'm fully hydrated."

36% Off Levi's Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's High Rise 721 Skinny-Jeans $50 $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with 98 percent cotton and 2 percent elastane, Levi's 721 high rise jeans offer a sleek and comfortable fit. Thanks to Prime Day, you can now grab a pair of these amazing jeans for 36 percent off.

32% Off Cetaphil Facial Cleanser Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser (2 Pack) $28 $20 | Amazon Formulated so that it's safe for all types of skin, this facial cleanser is clinically proven to cleanse your pores without leaving your complexion feeling overly dry as it won't strip your skin of its natural oils. Hypoallergenic as well as non-comedogenic, it's also a great way to gently remove makeup after a long day. See On Amazon Formulated so that it's safe for all types of skin, this facial cleanser is clinically proven to cleanse your pores without leaving your complexion feeling overly dry as it won't strip your skin of its natural oils. Hypoallergenic as well as non-comedogenic, it's also a great way to gently remove makeup after a long day.

30% Off These Charcoal Bamboo Toothbrushes Isshah Eco-Friendly Charcoal Bamboo Toothbrush (Pack of 4) $10 $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Traditional plastic toothbrushes are not good for the environment, whereas these eco-friendly bamboo charcoal toothbrushes are designed to be biodegradable once you throw them out. Each toothbrush is numbered so that you don't mix them up between the people in your household, and the smooth bamboo handle is water-resistant.

20% Off These Lamix Magnetic Lashes Lamix Magnetic Eyeliner & Magnetic Lashes Pack $36 $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it anti-smudge as well as waterproof, but this magnetic eyelashes pack is also great for beginners as it's incredibly simple to use. All you have to do is draw on the eyeliner, and the lashes will be attracted to it so that they're easier to put on than glue-based lashes — plus the eyeliner will even work with any brand of magnetic eyelashes you find! See other Lamix Magnetic Eyelashes on sale

74% Off New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face & Body $57 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated so that it's safe for all skin types, this mud mask is made with Dead Sea minerals that work to gently detoxify clogged pores. The added chamomile extract, jojoba oil, and vitamin A work to soothe your skin while removing excess oil, plus it even helps to reduce the size of any enlarged pores.

48% Off Radha Beauty's Retinol Moisturizer Radha Beauty Facial Retinol Cream With Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and Green Tea $29 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is the hyaluronic acid in this cream great for leaving your skin looking refreshed, but the added green tea also gives your skin a nourishing dose of moisture. This cream is safe for all types of skin since there are zero artificial fragrances, dyes, or parabens, plus it even works to increase the natural collagen production in your complexion!

31% Off These Teeth Whitening Pens Blitzby Teeth Whitening Pen (Pack of 2) $28 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get your glow on with this two-pack of whitening pens by Blitzby. With over 100 five-star ratings and at 31 percent off on Prime Day, this kit is too good to pass up.

42% Off Cetaphil Night Cream Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Night Cream with Hyaluronic Acid $20 $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Hyaluronic acid is a great way to lock moisture into your skin, and this hydrating night cream is absolutely loaded with it. Non-comedogenic as well as free from any fragrances, this cream doesn't leave any greasy residues on your skin after it's been absorbed, plus the added olive extract prevents your skin from drying out while you sleep.

30% Off Chi Pro Digital Titanium-Infused Flat Iron Chi Pro Digital Titanium Infused Ceramic 1.25-Inch Flat Iron $156 $109 | Amazon See On Amazon The titanium-infused ceramic plates in this Chi Pro flat iron make for smooth and tug-free straightening. Thanks to its 40-second heat up, which goes up to 425 degrees in temperature, this flat iron will help you get through your hair routine faster than ever.

30% Off ghd Ceramic Radial Hair Brush ghd Ceramic Radial Hair Brush $40 $28 | Amazon See On Amazon The vented design of ghd's ceramic round brush makes it the perfect tool for blowing out long hair. Its ceramic barrel retains, allowing for a quicker a more-effective blowing process.