These Are Prime Day's Best Beauty & Fashion Deals (They're Selling Out Fast)
When you think Prime Day on Amazon, you probably think deep discounts on gadgets and home goods — but don’t forget that it’s also the time to score up to 80 percent off the best Prime Day fashion and beauty deals including skin care, wardrobe essentials, and even cult-favorite supplements.
The problem with Prime Day is that time is short (it ends Wednesday at midnight), and it can be overwhelming to sift through all those deals. That’s why we’ve scoured the sales and reviews to find you the products you’ll really, really want for way less.
58% Off These Crest White Strips
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Whitening Strips Kit, 22 Treatments, 20 Professional Effects + 2 1 Hour Express Whitestrips
$70
$45
Amazon
This fan-favorite teeth whitening system comes with strips that you place on your teeth for a brighter smile. Almost 2,000 reviewers gave them five-star reviews.
60% Off The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
$30
$12
Amazon
Dry, chapped lips can be difficult to mend, which is why this lip mask is formulated to help exfoliate away dead skin while you sleep. Rather than pay full price, you can get it today during Prime Day for 60 percent off!
59% Off A Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush
Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
$129
$50
Usually, this customizable toothbrush costs well over $100, but right now you can get it for $50. It's rechargeable, has a built-in timer, and "completely changed" reviewers' brushing habits.
33% Off Braun Epilator with Shaver & Face/Bikini Trimmer
Braun Epilator, Series 9-890 Silk-Epil Sensosmart Epilator with Shaver & Face/Bikini Trimmer
$150
$100
Amazon
The cordless Braun Silk-Epil Sensosmart Epilator is the world's first smart epilator. It removes hair four times shorter hair than wax for long-lasting smoothness, and can be used in and out of the shower. Score it today for 33 percent off.
44% Off Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Razor Blades
Gillette Venus ComfortGlide White Tea Women's Razor Blades, 6 Refills
$22
$13
Amazon
If the Gillette Venus is your razor of choice, grab six refills for a rare 41 percent off. Each features moisture bars, three blades, and a pivoting head that hugs every curve.
30% Off A 30-Pack Of Velvet Suit Clothes Hangers
AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Clothes Hangers (Pack of 30)
$16
$11
Amazon
Save space in your closet and stop your clothes from slipping onto the floor. These special hangers have a super thin profile that can hold up to 10 pounds each, and they're coated in a velvet-like fabric that clings to most other materials.
35% Off L'Occitane Hand Cream and 8 Travel Minis
L'Occitane Hand Cream and 8 Travel Minis
$58
$38
Amazon
This convenient travel pack of cosmetics features soothing hand cream, along with a selection of eight additional miniature skincare products. The moisturizing cream for your hands is formulated with an aromatic blend of almond and 20 percent shea butter. Among the other goodies are shea butter rose hand cream, shea butter foot cream, almond milk concentrate, verbena shower gel, and others.
30% Off This Shampoo That (Temporarily) Dyes Your Hair
Celeb Luxury Viral Colorwash Depositing Shampoo Concentrate
$35
$25
Amazon
This clever shampoo features color-depositing concentrate that keeps your locks as bright and colorful as they day you left the salon. Not only that, the nourishing formula has built-in moisturizing properties so your hair won't get dry and frizzy. It comes in an 8.5-ounce bottle and is fully vegan and cruelty-free.
35% Off This Fan-Favorite Tinted Sunscreen
MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 30, 1.7 Oz
$30.40
$20
Amazon
Why apply foundation and sunscreen separately when you can do both at once? This convenient tinted sunscreen offers strong SPF 30 UVA-UVB sun protection along with a splash of mineral-based tint to smooth out your skin. On top of that, it has antioxidants including green tea, cranberry fruit, pomegranate extract, and vitamin C.
30% Off This Cult-Favorite Stila Mascara
Stila Huge Extreme Lash Cruelty-Free Mascara
$23
$16
Amazon
For curl, lift, and volume, Stila's cruelty-free and non-irritating mascara has 4 stars after more than 350 reviews. Each tube of this extra-black and smudge-proof formula is 30 percent off during Prime Day.
69% Off This Frizz-Reducing Blow Dry Brush
Tangle Teezer Blow Styling, Large Round Tool
$32
$10
Amazon
This large round styling brush helps reduce frizz when you're blow drying your hair. Normally $32, this brush is just $10 while sales last for Prime Day.
42% Off These Gentle Burt's Bees Face Wipes
Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes, 30 Count (Pack of 3)
$18
$11
Amazon
These popular facial cleansing towelettes are infused with white tea extract and aloe to soothe and cleanse your face. You can use these to gently remove makeup, dirt, and oils from the surface of your skin. Get them for just over $10 on Prime Day.
47% Off This Skin-Plumping, Hair-Strengthening Collagen Powder
NeoCell Collagen Protein Peptides for Heathy & Beautiful Skin, 14.3 Ounce
$40
$21
Amazon
This collagen peptide supplement promotes skin health from the inside-out. It's non-GMO, unflavored, and easily mixes into your drink of choice, whether it's hot or cold.
30% Off This Jane Iredale Lip & Cheek Stain
jane iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain
$28
$20
Amazon
This innovative cosmetic staining stick can be use to add color to your lips or cheeks, depending on where you'd like the extra glow. It's formulated with a smooth, aromatic blend of olive and avocado butters to soften your lips and skin, as well as well as rose and beeswax for extra hydration. It's available in red, pink, and peach.
Click here for more amazing Prime Day beauty and personal care deals
53% Off This Three-Piece Luggage Set
AmazonBasics Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage with Built-In TSA Lock (Set of 3)
$164
$116
Amazon
From long and luxurious vacations to quick weekend trips, this high-quality spinner luggage is perfect for all types of travel. The hardside suitcases are made with durable polycarbonate on the outside and soft, fully lined interiors. Each item in the 3-piece set features a divider and compression pad.
30% Off This Supergoop! Face & Body Sunscreen
Supergoop! Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen For Face and Body, 7.5 Oz.
$32
$23
Amazon
This lightweight sunscreen is a clever hybrid of one part sun protection, one part moisturizing cream. On top of its powerful SPF protection that blocks harmful UV rays, it's infused with citrus, basil, and bois de rose which make it smell amazing, too.
Click here for more amazing Prime Day beauty and personal care deals
30% Off This Pr-Quality Hair-Thickening Spray
Nioxin 3D Styling Pro Thick Thickening Spray, 5.07 Oz
$15
$10
Amazon
If your hair loves to hang flat against your head, this lightweight thickening spray will give it the lift it needs. It's easy to use — just give the bottle a shake, spray your hair from the roots out to the ends, and blow dry top give it extra volume. You'll be amazed at how full and voluminous your hair will look.
Click here for more amazing Prime Day beauty and personal care deals
48% Off This Nourishing Hair Styling Cream
Sebastian Potion 9, 16.9 Oz.
$40
$21
Amazon
This versatile styling cream does a great job holding your hair in place without making it feel hard and brittle. Plus, while it keeps your hairstyle in place, it also nourishes your hair, providing hydration and conditioning. It's easy to apply and you can use it on both damp and dry hair.
Click here for more amazing Prime Day beauty and personal care deals
34% Off The Cult-Favorite Bioderma Micellar Water
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water
$15
$10
Amazon
Remove every last stitch of makeup (even stubborn waterproof mascara) with this cult-favorite micellar water cleanser. The skin-softening formula doesn't require rinsing and ideal for all skin types, including very sensitive skin.
Click here for more amazing Prime Day beauty and personal care deals
35% Off This Hair-Repairing Leave-In Spray
Biolage Advanced Keratindose Pro-Keratin Renewal Spray
$23
$15
Amazon
Revive color-treated, damaged, and dry hair with pro-keratin and silk in easy-to-use spray form. This leave-in spray is 35 percent off for Prime Day, it has gotten a 4.5-star rating after more than 250 reviews.
Click here for more amazing Prime Day beauty and personal care deals
38% These Essential No-Show Socks
Pro Mountain Unisex No Show Cushion Athletic Cotton Socks (4 Pairs)
$13
$8
Amazon
You can never have too many pairs of white, no-show socks — so grab this four-pack while it's just $8. Sweat-absorbing and slide-proof, they come in both men's and women's shoe sizes.
47% This Cute & Comfy T-Shirt Dress
Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck T-Shirt Dress
$19
$10
Amazon
This classic T-shirt dress is made of a spandex blend fabric, so it couldn't be more comfortable. Normally, you'd have to shell out almost $20 for this look, but on Prime Day, you can get it for just $10.
32% This Two-Pack Of V-Neck T-Shirts
Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt
$19
$13
Amazon
For a short time only, you can get a two-pack of the perfect everyday T-shirts for under $15. Made of cotton, these are super soft, breathable, and feature a lived-in feel; choose from over 20 color and pattern combinations, including stripes, camo, polka dots, solids, and even pineapples.
32% This Soft & Cozy Jersey Dress
Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Muscle Swing Dress
$19
$13
Amazon
This 95 percent rayon dress is versatile and extremely comfortable. It's easy to dress up or down, and it's currently on sale for just $13.
41% These Adidas Women's Running Shoes
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Running Shoe
$70
$35
Amazon
These running shoes are so soft and comfortable, they've won over more than a thousand Amazon fans. You can get them in more than 20 different colors for a discounted price while Prime Day lasts.
40% This Adidas Duffel Bag
adidas Defender III Medium Duffel Bag
$40
$24
Amazon
Don't own a proper gym bag? Then get this one from adidas while it's 40 percent off. Equipped with multiple zip pockets and a long strap, it's available in a variety of sleek colors.
Don't own a proper gym bag? Then get this one from adidas while it's 40 percent off. Equipped with multiple zip pockets and a long strap, it's available in in a variety of sleek colors.
31% Off This Tank Top That Comes In Seven Cool Colors
Daily Ritual Women's Shirt-Tail Scoop-Neck Sleeveless Shell
$16
$11
Amazon
This tank top is perfect for both layering and wearing on its own. Soft, breathable, and featuring a shirt-tail hem, this tank comes in seven cool, muted colors, including an option with faded vertical stripes.
See all Prime Day deals from Amazon Fashion brands at up to 50% off
27% The Perfect Everyday T-Shirt
Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Rib Trim Drop-Shoulder Short-Sleeve Scoop Top
$15
$11
Amazon
Made from 95-percent rayon, this short-sleeve top has dropped sleeves and a loose neckline for a comfortable, relaxed fit — but that doesn't mean you can't dress it up with slacks or a high-waisted skirt. Get it for 30 percent off right now.
See all Prime Day deals from Amazon Fashion brands at up to 50% off
33% This Boatneck Top That's Easy To Dress Up & Down
Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck T-Shirt
$15
$10
Amazon
Grab this versatile, comfortable black shirt for just $10. It has three-quarter length sleeves and a boatneck that complements any outfit.
See all Prime Day deals from Amazon Fashion brands at up to 50% off
33% This Soft & Stretchy Workout Hoodie
Amazon Essentials Women's Brushed Tech Stretch Popover Hoodie
$21
$15
Amazon
Thanks to its thumb-holes, hood, and comfortable pull-over design, this hoodie is as well-suited for athletics as it is for lounging. It's also warm and breathable simultaneously.
See all Prime Day deals from Amazon Fashion brands at up to 50% off
31% A Denim Jacket That's Not Stiff
Daily Ritual Women's Denim Jacket
$39
$27
Amazon
Unlike other denim jackets that tend to feel stiff and crunchy, this one is stretchy and soft. Perfect for pairing with everything from black skinnies to flirty mini-dresses, it comes in three different washes.
See all Prime Day deals from Amazon Fashion brands at up to 50% off
30% This Sleek Jersey Maxi Dress
Women's Sleeveless Maxi Jersey Dress With Side Slit
$30
$21
Amazon
This European maxi dress is made from 95-percent viscose. Since it's sleeveless with a slit, but long, it's suitable for any temperature. Get it for just $21 right now.
See all Prime Day deals from Amazon Fashion brands at up to 50% off
31% These High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
Core 10 Women's Spectrum Yoga High Waist 7/8 Crop Legging
$39
$27
Amazon
Made of a soft, stretchy material, these leggings are designed with a high waist and back pocket that's big enough to fit a smartphone. Featuring a 4.5-star overall rating, they're available 11 different colors.
See all Prime Day deals from Amazon Fashion brands at up to 50% off
32% The Perfect V-Neck T-Shirt
Core 10 Women's Soft Pima Cotton Stretch V-Neck Yoga Short Sleeve T-Shirt
$19
$13
Amazon
Made of a soft and stretchy cotton/spandex blend, this T-shirt will take you from yoga to brunch in both comfort and style. Choose from eight colors, including navy, white, and light pink.
See all Prime Day deals from Amazon Fashion brands at up to 50% off
31% This Cute & Casual Terry Romper
Daily Ritual Women's Supersoft Terry Sleeveless Romper
$29
$20
Amazon
There's nothing like easy, breezy summer dressing — and this soft terry sleeveless romper is the perfect piece for casual days. It has a scooped neckline, a drawcord waistband, and it comes in four color options that include black, navy, and pink.
See all Prime Day deals from Amazon Fashion brands at up to 50% off
31% The Perfect Pair Of Skinny Jeans
Daily Ritual Mid-Rise Skinny Jean
$40
$27
Amazon
You don't have to break the bank to find a pair of truly comfy, stylish mid-rise skinny jeans that fit like a dream. This classic five-pocket pair comes in sizes 00-14, with short, regular, and long inseams and a choice of eight denim shades.
See all Prime Day deals from Amazon Fashion brands at up to 50% off
31% These Build-Your-Own Yoga Pants
Core 10 Women’s ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Bootcut Pant
$58
$22
Amazon
No two people love the same style of pants, and that's what makes these customizable yoga pants so special and unique. Build your own comfy, cozy pair of yoga pants, which range in sizes from XS to 3X, by choosing among options like length and waist style.
See all Prime Day deals from Amazon Fashion brands at up to 50% off
62% This RFID-Blocking Wallet
Clifton Heritage RFID-Blocking Front Pocket Slim Wallet
$13
$9
Amazon
This 100 percent leather RFID-blocking wallet (which protects you from thieves trying to grab your credit card info) comes in a variety of colors and still fits a couple of cards and some cash. It has over 1,000 reviews.
42% Off Burt's Bees Sensitive Cleansing Wipes
Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes, 30 Count (Pack of 3)
$18
$11
Amazon
These popular facial cleansing towelettes are infused with white tea extract and aloe to soothe and cleanse your face. You can use these to gently remove makeup, dirt, and oils from the surface of your skin. Get them for just over $10 on Prime Day.
30% Off Amazon Essentials' Capri Leggings
Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Mid-Rise Capri Active Legging
$18
$13
Amazon
At 30 percent off, these Amazon Essentials capri-length leggings are a great deal on Prime Day. Choose between solid color, color block, or floral options.
See all Prime Day deals from Amazon Fashion Brands up to 50% off
48% Off O'Keeffe's Best-Selling Foot Cream
O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Cream
$14
$8
Amazon
This concentrated foot cream repairs everything from super dry skin to painful, cracked heels by creating a silky protective layer on the skin. Treat your feet for only seven bucks on Prime Day.
70% Off Lavish Lash's Eyelash Growth Serum
Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum
$100
$30
Amazon
If you're searching for a way to lengthen and thicken your eyebrows or lashes, look no further than this enhancing brow serum. It only takes about 60 days for this serum to give your eyes a bold look, and it's formulated to be hypoallergenic so that people with sensitive skin can also use it.
43% Off This Jade Roller And Gua Sha Set
Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Tools Set
$30
$17
Amazon
Made with 100 percent premium-quality jade stone, this gua sha set is great for helping to reduce dark circles underneath your eyes by increasing the blood flow in your complexion. Each order also comes with a scraping tool that you can use to massage your forehead, nose, and lips, plus it also makes for a great gift!
51% Off These Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Unisex Aviator Sunglasses 32mm
$173
$85
Amazon
This classic sunglass style features plastic lenses that provide UVA and UVB ray protection. You can get these aviators for 51 percent off on Prime Day.
24% Off Boldify Hair Growth Serum
BOLDIFY 3-in-1 Biotin Hair Growth Serum
$25
$19
Amazon
Get longer and stronger hair with Boldify's 3-in-1 hair boost serum. Thanks to its nourishing properties, this product helps to restore and revive damaged hair while making blowouts easier than ever.
53% Off Nature's Bounty Hair And Nails Supplement
Nature's Bounty Optimal Solutions Hair Skin & Nails Extra Strength Softgels, 150 count
$18
$9
Amazon
Not only does each pill contain Biotin, which is great for your hair, but they're also loaded with vitamin C which helps promote collagen production in your skin.
47% Off The Garmin Forerunner Running Watch
Garmin Forerunner 35, Easy-to-Use GPS Running Watch
$170
$85
Amazon
With a built-in GPS tracker, this running watch monitors your heart rate and tracks how far and how fast you have run. It comes in four colors and connects to your smart device.
24% Off These Reusable Makeup-Remover Towels
Reusable Makeup & Eyemakeup Remover Towels (4 Pack)
$17
$13
Amazon
If you're looking for a chemical-free way to clear the makeup off your face after a long day, try out these makeup remover towels. Each towel is incredibly soft so that it won't irritate your skin, and all you need to do is add water for them to gently remove eye shadow, foundation, lip stick, waterproof mascara, and more.
5% Off La Roche-Posay Makeup Remover
La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover, 4.2 Fl. Oz.
$20
$19
Amazon
This formula by La Roche-Posay gently removes waterproof makeup without excessive rubbing or irritation. Fragrance and paraben-free, this cleanser is a steal at 5 percent off on Prime Day.
42% Off Kenra Blow-Dry Spray
Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray
$33
$18
Amazon
Protect your hair from heat damage with this popular blow-dry spray with a 4.4-star rating and more than 1,700 reviews. This lightweight formula decreases blow-dry time by 50 percent and keeps strands smooth, glossy, and soft.
Protect your hair from heat damage with this super popular blow-dry spray. This lightweight formula decreases blow-dry time by 50 percent and keeps strands smooth, glossy, and soft.
25% Off Mario Badescu Rosewater Spray
Mario Badescu Rosewater & Aloe Herb Facial Spray
$12
$9
Amazon
Made with fragrant herbal extracts like rosewater, which is great for hydrating dry, tired skin, this facial spray from Mario Badescu won't ruin any makeup you're wearing, and it even works great as a toner prior to applying foundations and powders. See all Mario Badescu Prime Day deals
29% Off Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
$17
$12
Amazon
This award-winning solution will help to clear unwanted blemishes and pimples overnight, leaving your skin both healthy and glowing. Get it for 29 percent off on Prime Day.
47% Off This Bentonite Healing Clay Mask
Bentonine Clay Mask Infused With Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
$19
$10
Amazon
Infused with apple cider vinegar that's great for detoxifying clogged pores, this bentonite clay mask is three times more effective than competing products that don't feature vinegar. You only have to wear this mask for up to 20 minutes in order to experience the full skin-clarifying benefits, plus it's also great for helping to shrink your pores.
30% Off Grande Cosmetics Mascara
Grande Cosmetics Mascara
$25
$18
Amazon
For eyelashes that not only pop with volume but also look fresh and healthy, this special mascara is borderline genius. On top of its regular lengthening properties, the formula is infused with peptides, panthenols, and natural waxes that provide moisturizing and conditioning, too. The result is long, luscious lashes that scream, "I'm fully hydrated."
36% Off Levi's Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's High Rise 721 Skinny-Jeans
$50
$32
Amazon
Made with 98 percent cotton and 2 percent elastane, Levi's 721 high rise jeans offer a sleek and comfortable fit. Thanks to Prime Day, you can now grab a pair of these amazing jeans for 36 percent off.
32% Off Cetaphil Facial Cleanser
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser (2 Pack)
$28
$20
Amazon
Formulated so that it's safe for all types of skin, this facial cleanser is clinically proven to cleanse your pores without leaving your complexion feeling overly dry as it won't strip your skin of its natural oils. Hypoallergenic as well as non-comedogenic, it's also a great way to gently remove makeup after a long day.
Formulated so that it's safe for all types of skin, this facial cleanser is clinically proven to cleanse your pores without leaving your complexion feeling overly dry as it won't strip your skin of its natural oils. Hypoallergenic as well as non-comedogenic, it's also a great way to gently remove makeup after a long day.
30% Off These Charcoal Bamboo Toothbrushes
Isshah Eco-Friendly Charcoal Bamboo Toothbrush (Pack of 4)
$10
$7
Amazon
Traditional plastic toothbrushes are not good for the environment, whereas these eco-friendly bamboo charcoal toothbrushes are designed to be biodegradable once you throw them out. Each toothbrush is numbered so that you don't mix them up between the people in your household, and the smooth bamboo handle is water-resistant.
20% Off These Lamix Magnetic Lashes
Lamix Magnetic Eyeliner & Magnetic Lashes Pack
$36
$29
Amazon
Not only is it anti-smudge as well as waterproof, but this magnetic eyelashes pack is also great for beginners as it's incredibly simple to use. All you have to do is draw on the eyeliner, and the lashes will be attracted to it so that they're easier to put on than glue-based lashes — plus the eyeliner will even work with any brand of magnetic eyelashes you find! See other Lamix Magnetic Eyelashes on sale
74% Off New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask
New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face & Body
$57
$15
Amazon
Formulated so that it's safe for all skin types, this mud mask is made with Dead Sea minerals that work to gently detoxify clogged pores. The added chamomile extract, jojoba oil, and vitamin A work to soothe your skin while removing excess oil, plus it even helps to reduce the size of any enlarged pores.
48% Off Radha Beauty's Retinol Moisturizer
Radha Beauty Facial Retinol Cream With Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and Green Tea
$29
$15
Amazon
Not only is the hyaluronic acid in this cream great for leaving your skin looking refreshed, but the added green tea also gives your skin a nourishing dose of moisture. This cream is safe for all types of skin since there are zero artificial fragrances, dyes, or parabens, plus it even works to increase the natural collagen production in your complexion!
31% Off These Teeth Whitening Pens
Blitzby Teeth Whitening Pen (Pack of 2)
$28
$20
Amazon
Get your glow on with this two-pack of whitening pens by Blitzby. With over 100 five-star ratings and at 31 percent off on Prime Day, this kit is too good to pass up.
42% Off Cetaphil Night Cream
Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Night Cream with Hyaluronic Acid
$20
$12
Amazon
Hyaluronic acid is a great way to lock moisture into your skin, and this hydrating night cream is absolutely loaded with it. Non-comedogenic as well as free from any fragrances, this cream doesn't leave any greasy residues on your skin after it's been absorbed, plus the added olive extract prevents your skin from drying out while you sleep.
40% Off Hot Tools Professional Curling Iron
Hot Tools Professional Mega 1 1/4-Inch Curling Iron
$50
$30
Amazon
Create amazing curls and waves with Hot Tools large barrel curling iron. With fast heating time that goes up to 430 degrees, this curling tool will help you get out of the door in no time flat.
30% Off Chi Pro Digital Titanium-Infused Flat Iron
Chi Pro Digital Titanium Infused Ceramic 1.25-Inch Flat Iron
$156
$109
Amazon
The titanium-infused ceramic plates in this Chi Pro flat iron make for smooth and tug-free straightening. Thanks to its 40-second heat up, which goes up to 425 degrees in temperature, this flat iron will help you get through your hair routine faster than ever.
35% Off Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium-Plated Straightening Iron
BaByliss Pro Nano Titanium-Plated Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron
$130
$84
Amazon
With 50 heat settings up to 450 degrees, BaByliss' titanium-plated straightening iron eliminates frizz while leaving hair both silky and shiny.
30% Off ghd Ceramic Radial Hair Brush
ghd Ceramic Radial Hair Brush
$40
$28
Amazon
The vented design of ghd's ceramic round brush makes it the perfect tool for blowing out long hair. Its ceramic barrel retains, allowing for a quicker a more-effective blowing process.
Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments.