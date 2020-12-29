Aly & AJ's Explicit "Potential Breakup Song" Lyrics Will Have You Like WOAH
Aly & AJ are here to deliver a healthy dose of nostalgia. The ladies released a new, explicit version of their throwback hit "Potential Breakup Song," and the new lyrics are a must-hear. If you're still a Disney Channel kid at heart, Aly & AJ's explicit "Potential Breakup Song" lyrics will leave you shook.
The duo first teased the re-release of their throwback track on Dec. 23, and fans knew something epic was coming their way. "Get hyped," AJ told her fans on Instagram.
When the song arrived six days later on Dec. 29, it didn't disappoint. Aly & AJ didn't give the song a complete overhaul, but, rather, made a few small tweaks that made a major impact. For example, instead of saying they want their "stuff back," the ladies demanded their "sh*t back."
The duo even dropped an f-bomb in one verse, which left fans especially shook. Aly & Aj swapped out their famous line "my stupid birthday" for "my f*cking birthday," and fans swear the 2020 version of the song is a whole new experience. In fact, after duo's decidedly adult version of the song hit the internet, the lyrics became a trending topic on Twitter.
First things first, take a listen to the updated version of "Potential Breakup Song" below.
You can catch the full explicit lyrics to "Potential Breakup Song" below.
Intro: AJ
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
Verse 1: Aly
It took too long, it took too long, it took too long
For you to call back
And normally, I would just forget that
Except for the fact it was my birthday, my f*ckin' birthday
I played along, I played along, I played along
Rolled right off my back
But obviously, my armor was cracked
What kind of a boyfriend would forget that?
Who would forget that?
Pre-Chorus: Aly & AJ
The type of guy who doesn’t see
What he has until she leaves
Don't let me go
'Cause without me, you know you’re lost
Wise up now or pay the cost
Soon you will know
Chorus: Aly & AJ
You're not livin' 'til you're livin'
Livin' with me
You're not winnin’ ’til you're winnin’
Winnin' me
You're not gettin' ’til you're gettin'
Gettin' me
You're not livin' 'til you're livin'
Livin' for me
Post-Chorus: Aly & AJ
This is the potential brеakup song
Our album needs just one
Oh, baby, please, plеase tell me
Verse 2: Aly
We got along, we got along, we got along
Until you did that
Now all I want is just my stuff back
Do you get that?
Let me repeat that
I want my sh*t back
Pre-Chorus: Aly & AJ
You can send it in a box
I don't care, just drop it off
I won't be home
'Cause without me, you know you're lost
Minus you, I'm better off
Soon you will know
Chorus: Aly & AJ
You're not livin' 'til you're livin'
Livin' with me
You're not winnin' 'til you're winnin'
Winnin' me
You're not gettin' 'til you're gettin'
Gettin' me
You're not livin' 'til you're livin'
Livin' for me
Bridge: Aly
Oh, you can try, you can try
You know I know it'd be a lie
Without me, you're gonna die
So you better think clearly, clearly
Before you nearly, nearly f*ck up
A situation that you're gonna miss really dearly, c'mon
Chorus: Aly & AJ
You're not livin' 'til you're livin' (No)
Livin' with me
You're not winnin' 'til you're winnin' (No, no, no, no, no, no)
Winnin' me, yeah, yeah
You're not gettin' 'til you're gettin' ('Til you're gettin')
Gettin' me
You're not livin' 'til you're livin'
Livin' for me (No-no, no-no, no-no, no-no)
Post-Chorus: Both & AJ
This is the potential breakup song
Our album needs just one
Oh, baby, please, please tell me
This is the potential make up song
Please just admit you're wrong
Which will it be?
Which will it be?