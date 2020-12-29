Aly & AJ's Explicit "Potential Breakup Song" Lyrics Will Have You Like WOAH

Aly & AJ are here to deliver a healthy dose of nostalgia. The ladies released a new, explicit version of their throwback hit "Potential Breakup Song," and the new lyrics are a must-hear. If you're still a Disney Channel kid at heart, Aly & AJ's explicit "Potential Breakup Song" lyrics will leave you shook.

The duo first teased the re-release of their throwback track on Dec. 23, and fans knew something epic was coming their way. "Get hyped," AJ told her fans on Instagram.

When the song arrived six days later on Dec. 29, it didn't disappoint. Aly & AJ didn't give the song a complete overhaul, but, rather, made a few small tweaks that made a major impact. For example, instead of saying they want their "stuff back," the ladies demanded their "sh*t back."

The duo even dropped an f-bomb in one verse, which left fans especially shook. Aly & Aj swapped out their famous line "my stupid birthday" for "my f*cking birthday," and fans swear the 2020 version of the song is a whole new experience. In fact, after duo's decidedly adult version of the song hit the internet, the lyrics became a trending topic on Twitter.

First things first, take a listen to the updated version of "Potential Breakup Song" below.

You can catch the full explicit lyrics to "Potential Breakup Song" below.

Intro: AJ

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

Verse 1: Aly

It took too long, it took too long, it took too long

For you to call back

And normally, I would just forget that

Except for the fact it was my birthday, my f*ckin' birthday

I played along, I played along, I played along

Rolled right off my back

But obviously, my armor was cracked

What kind of a boyfriend would forget that?

Who would forget that?

Pre-Chorus: Aly & AJ

The type of guy who doesn’t see

What he has until she leaves

Don't let me go

'Cause without me, you know you’re lost

Wise up now or pay the cost

Soon you will know

Chorus: Aly & AJ

You're not livin' 'til you're livin'

Livin' with me

You're not winnin’ ’til you're winnin’

Winnin' me

You're not gettin' ’til you're gettin'

Gettin' me

You're not livin' 'til you're livin'

Livin' for me

Post-Chorus: Aly & AJ

This is the potential brеakup song

Our album needs just one

Oh, baby, please, plеase tell me

Verse 2: Aly

We got along, we got along, we got along

Until you did that

Now all I want is just my stuff back

Do you get that?

Let me repeat that

I want my sh*t back

Pre-Chorus: Aly & AJ

You can send it in a box

I don't care, just drop it off

I won't be home

'Cause without me, you know you're lost

Minus you, I'm better off

Soon you will know

Chorus: Aly & AJ

You're not livin' 'til you're livin'

Livin' with me

You're not winnin' 'til you're winnin'

Winnin' me

You're not gettin' 'til you're gettin'

Gettin' me

You're not livin' 'til you're livin'

Livin' for me

Bridge: Aly

Oh, you can try, you can try

You know I know it'd be a lie

Without me, you're gonna die

So you better think clearly, clearly

Before you nearly, nearly f*ck up

A situation that you're gonna miss really dearly, c'mon

Chorus: Aly & AJ

You're not livin' 'til you're livin' (No)

Livin' with me

You're not winnin' 'til you're winnin' (No, no, no, no, no, no)

Winnin' me, yeah, yeah

You're not gettin' 'til you're gettin' ('Til you're gettin')

Gettin' me

You're not livin' 'til you're livin'

Livin' for me (No-no, no-no, no-no, no-no)

Post-Chorus: Both & AJ

This is the potential breakup song

Our album needs just one

Oh, baby, please, please tell me

This is the potential make up song

Please just admit you're wrong

Which will it be?

Which will it be?