This year is already shaping up to be my most wanderlust-filled one yet, thanks to all the 2019 flight sales that have cropped up this month. There's nothing like scoring a cheap ticket to your dream destination, and travelers will be thrilled to learn that Allegiant Air's $59 flights to Alaska will be joining the mix this spring. Starting on May 22, the Las Vegas-based airline is opening routes to Anchorage with introductory flights that cost less than a video game, so I'd start setting aside those vacation days now and getting ready to check this northern hotspot off your bucket list.

On Tuesday, Jan. 15, Allegiant Air announced in USA Today's Today in the Sky blog that starting on Wednesday, May 22, adventure-seekers can fly to the United States' northern-most state for the low price of $59, and it's a game-changer for the industry. While it's no secret that many travelers are drawn to Alaska's rugged yet scenic landscape, it can also cost a small fortune to get there. According to Travel + Leisure, travelers will often have to pay over $700 to see the state's natural beauty, which can put a cramp on checking the remote destination off your bucket list.

However, thanks to Allegiant Air's planned new route, taking in the Northern Light shows, towering glaciers, serene lakes, and snow-topped mountains in person is about to get significantly more affordable. The seasonal flights will operate out of Bellingham, Washington (which happens to be about 50 miles south of Vancouver) two times a week, according to USA Today.

"Alaska is huge news for us," Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, said in an interview with USA Today. "We’re excited to launch service into any new city, but I think Alaska has a different level of excitement."

With no shortage of natural beauty, Alaska has long been a popular destination for residents in the Pacific Northwest as well as the western coast of Canada, and the low-budget airline hopes to make travel to the state affordable during the peak summertime months.

As always, there are a few things to take into consideration before you book your spring vacay. Allegiant Air didn't respond to Elite Daily's inquiry about how long the seasonal $59 routes will be available or whether there will be return services offered from Anchorage back to Bellingham, and it's likely that you'll have to book your passage back home through another airline that follows that route like Alaska Airlines or American Airlines.

At the time of publication, the cheapest one-way flights back from Anchorage to Bellingham, Washington were in the $250 range, so that's something I'd definitely keep in mind when budgeting for the excursion. Still, potentially paying just over $300 roundtrip for what might be one of your most memorable trips ever is still more than 50 percent off the average price, so you're definitely raking in some savings. Plus, seeing the Northern Lights IRL, going dog sledding, and taking in the highest mountain in the United States, let alone North America? Priceless.