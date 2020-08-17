Teenage Bounty Hunters on Netflix is a new series about, you guessed it, teenagers who hunt bounties. The creators were clearly straightforward about the title choice for the show, and they were similarly up-front when it came to picking the series' music. All of the songs from the Teenage Bounty Hunters Season 1 soundtrack have titles and vibes that perfectly match the plot. You just might want to add some of them to your music library.

For example, the songs that play while Blair is on screen are more along the lines of Nine Inch Nails and the heavy metal genre, while the music that goes with other twin, Sterling, is more demure and Kacey Musgraves-like. The music perfectly communicates the vibe of each girl and plays into the overall theme.

In addition to curating a perfectly fitted soundtrack of already-released music, there are also a few original songs in the series that add to the plot. For example, Sterling's boyfriend Luke (Spencer House) writes her several tunes on his guitar, and Blair sings an original song in Episode 8 when she goes undercover as a teen pop star. Those haven't been officially released by Netflix yet, so fans will have to just re-watch the episodes to hear those songs again.

Tina Rowden/Netflix

If you want to check out the other hits on the series, however, here's a list of the already-released songs featured in the Teenage Bounty Hunters Season 1 soundtrack.

Episode 1

"Strawberry Wine" by Deana Carter

"Closer" by Nine Inch Nails

"High Five" by Dragonette

Episode 2

"Down With The Sickness" by Disturbed

"Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves

Episode 3

"SpottieOttieDopaliscious" by Outkast

"Endless Teeth" by Genghis Tron

"Wild Child" by Shopping

Episode 4

"Somebody Loves You" by Betty Who

Episode 5

"Salt Shaker" by Ying Yang Twins

"The Girl" by Imperial Teen

Episode 6

"Mother" by Danzig

Episode 7

"Hit It Hard" by Peaches

Epidoe 8

"Good Time Being A Woman" by Emily Reid

"Walk Away" by Buzzy Lee

"Slow Burn" by Kacey Musgraves

Episode 9

"Slaughter Of The Soul" by At The Gates

"I See My Mother" by Poliça

Episode 10

"Things Don't Look Good" by Genghis Tron

"Honkey Tonk Badonkadonk" by Trace Adkins

"Idioteque" by Radiohead

Teenage Bounty Hunters Season 1 is now available on Netflix.