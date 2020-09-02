SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

All The Best Labor Day Sales On Clothes, From Old Navy To Macy's

By Margaret Blatz

Labor Day Weekend is fast approaching, and while that means an extra day of sleeping in and pools closing, it also means that Labor Day sales are finally here. Pretty much all your favorite brands are participating in one way or another, but rather than go site to site to scope out the deals, I’ve compiled a list of where to find all the best Labor Day clothing sales.

Maybe you’re looking to update your back-to-school looks, or maybe need some new 'fits for fall. Regardless, now's the time to shop for all of it and more. You don’t even have to wait until Labor Day to shop — tons of brands have already started their sales. With tons of huge markdowns and savings bundles, there’s officially nothing stopping you from achieving all your style dreams. But as you enjoy the last bits of summer with your family and friends, the last thing you want to do is sift through a million sales on your own

Luckily, with this list of can’t-miss Labor Day sales, the hardest work is already done, so you can just sit back, relax, and hit "add to cart." We'll continue updating this list as more Labor Day sales are released.

Ashley Rowe

Ashley Rowe Double Sided Smiley Face Tee
$29
 | 
Ashley Rowe

To start your weekend off right, Ashley Rowe is having a flash sale on Sept. 4. Items will be up to 90% off, so get ready to click fast.

ASKK NY

ASKK NY Tee Dress
$115
$81
 | 
ASKK NY

With the code "ENDLESS-SUMMER," you can get 30% off ASKK NY's entire website starting on Sept. 4.

Beginning Boutique

Beginning Boutique Radiate Love Mini Dress White Floral
$56
$40
 | 
Beginning Boutique

From Sept. 4 until Sept. 7, Beginning Boutique is 30% off sitewide with the code "OFFER30."

Betsy Johnson

Betsey Johnson Queen Of The Jungle Dress
$128
$83
 | 
Betsey Johnson

Everything will be 35% off on Betsey Johnson's website, excluding only the Betsey Blue Shoes and new face masks.

CHRLDR

CHRLDR Serie A High Waisted Leggings
$97
$78
 | 
CHRLDR

No code is needed to get in on CHRLDR's 20% off sale. You can shop the deals from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7.

ENVT

ENVT Aurora Leggings
$95
$76
 | 
ENVT

Using the code "LBRDAY20," you can unlock a 20% discount on all of ENVT's products from Sept. 4 through Sept. 7.

Good American

Good American The Paper Cargo Pant
$165
$58
 | 
Good American

Good American is offering an additional 50% off all sale items starting Sept. 3 and ending Sept. 7.

Gymshark

Gymshark Energy+ Seamless Sports Bra
$40
 | 
Gymshark

Between Sept. 7 and Sept. 9, Gymshark will have select items on sale in the U.S. and Canada.

J.ING

J.ING Honey Suckle Lavender Running Shorts
$35
 | 
J.ING

J.ING is offering 20% off its entire website from Sept. 3 to Sept. 9.

Macy's

Free People Adella Lace Mini Dress
$88
$66
 | 
Macy's

Ending on Sept. 7, Macy's Labor Day Weekend sale is includes 25% to 60% off select items.

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal Two-Tone's the Charm High-Waisted Mom Jeans
$58
$24
 | 
Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal is offering at least 50% off everything from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7 with other deals added every day. On Sept. 3 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can also get an extra 10% off fall essentials by using the code "FALL10." Between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., tops and bottoms are an extra 10% off with the code "NEED10" on Sept. 4. For Sept. 5 and 6, all new arrivals are 60% off. And for the last day of the sale, Sept. 7, Nasty Gal's whole website will be discounted by 60%.

Old Navy

Old Navy Plush-Knit Long-Sleeve Swing Dress for Women
$35
$22
 | 
Old Navy

For its Pre-Labor Day sale, Old Navy's site is up to 50% off from Aug. 25 until Sept. 3. And to celebrate the holiday, everything will be up to 60% off starting on Sept. 4 through Sept. 7.

Onzie

Onzie Sustainable Soul Belle Cami Crop Top
$49
$37
 | 
Onzie

If you're in the market for a new, cute workout set, Onzie will be 25% off sitewide Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

PSK Collective

PSK Collective Recycled Jersey Cropped Tee
$29
$15
 | 
PSK Collective

PSK Collective is launching a week-long 50% off sale on all new t-shirts starting on Sept. 7. Use the code "Labor15" to participate.

Sanctuary

Sanctuary Georgina Sundress Neutral Spots
$139
$63
 | 
Sanctuary

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, Sanctuary is adding an extra 25% off all sale items. You just have to use the code "EXTRA25" to get in on it.

Sunglass Hut

Vogue VO5136S
$90
$30
 | 
Sunglass Hut

On top of its Semi-Annual sale, Sunglass Hut is also offering $60 off any second pair of sunglasses from any and all brands until Sept 7 for Labor Day. You can snag two discounted pairs of sunglasses, instead of just one.

TALENTLESS

TALENTLESS Women's Summer Crop Hoodie
$89
$67
 | 
TALENTLESS

TALENTLESS is celebrating Labor Day with three different sales. On Sept. 5, all hoodies are 25% with the code "HOODIES25." Sweatpants are discounted 25% with the code "25OFF" on Sept. 6. And for its last deal, the code "TEES25" slashes all the brand's t-shirts by 25% on Sept. 7.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo Women Rayon Band Collar Long-Sleeve Blouse
$30
$20
 | 
Uniqlo

Uniqlo is offering 10% off on select items only on its app and website.

Universal Standard

Universal Standard Bae Boyfriend Crop Jeans
$85
$55
 | 
Universal Standard

Universal Standard will have sales on its signature pieces over Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 4, its Bae and Seine denim will be $55, and on Sept. 5, its Hannah Denim Shirt Dress, which is usually $95, will retail for $58. You can get the Tesino Jersey Dress for $38 on Sept. 6. Lastly, Universal Standard's Misa Dress will be $70 on Sept. 7.

VICI

VICI Up + Above Distressed Bell Bottom Denim Pants
$52
$42
 | 
VICI

To enjoy the last bits of warm weather, VICI will be offering 40% off on more than 100 summer styles from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8. Then, to prep for fall, the brand's September Collection will be 20% off on Sept. 6 until Sept. 13.

Warp + Weft

Warp + Weft PSP Plus Crop Bootcut 26' Sage
$88
$53
 | 
Warp + Weft

Starting Sept. 3 and ending Sept. 7, you can score anything on Warp + Weft's website for 40% off by using the code "LABORDAY40."