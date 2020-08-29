10 Back-To-School Outfits That Look Good No Matter Where You Are

Fall is almost here, and that means school is about to start up again, if it hasn't already for you. Whether you’re going to be back in the classroom full-time, part-time, or remotely, a little shopping for your back-to-school outfits for all types of learning won't hurt. After all, there are days when you want to be the trendiest, the comfiest, or the most laid back, and there are several staples out there that fit all those bills.

Universities and schools are reopening their classrooms at different rates and in different ways due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so you may not even be sure what your school’s plan is yet. That plan could also change within the coming weeks. That doesn’t mean you can’t get your back-to-school shopping done beforehand. As you put away your swimsuits and sandals, there’s a slew of different outfit ideas, reflective of this season's biggest trends, that'll perfectly mesh with the cooler weather. With loungewear still reigning supreme and cottagecore’s sudden viral status, the possibilities are endless.

Before you get overwhelmed by all the options, I’ve compiled some classic and newer outfit ideas for when you’re back in school — whether in a desk or on the couch. Scroll down to take your school wardrobe to the next level.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Mood: I'd Rather Be Road-Trippin'

A denim skirt paired with one of your favorite graphic t-shirts is a classic look that will never go out of style — and it offers others a glimpse of your personality. What makes this look even better is that you can wear both pieces with pretty much all the clothes you already own.

Mood: Cottagecore Is Calling Me

Pairing Torrid's Dark Red High Waist Midi Skirt ($39, Torrid) with Venus' Balloon Sleeve Blouse ($36, Venus) gives you a simple, ultra-chic cottagecore look. The romantic details of the top alongside the length and vintage buttons of the skirt are perfect for running through a field — even if you're only doing so in your daydreams. And both pieces are super comfortable to wear in your home or beyond.

Mood: My Mom Said I Can't

On those days when you don't want to think about what to wear, just throw on your favorite mom jeans and a cropped tank top. Mom jeans have recently become the "it" jeans to have, and by adding a cropped tank top, you'll be safe from overheating. When it gets colder, just add a cardigan or jacket to keep you warm.

Mood: Don't Mess With Me

For all my bruh girls out there, one of my favorite, go-to outfits is an oversized, long-sleeve graphic t-shirt with biker shorts. I personally like to go for a really loud shirt since it makes up most of the outfit. This look is not only incredibly trendy, it's also a super comfy outfit you can wear in your bed, to school, going out — literally everywhere.

Mood: Bed Is Life

A matching loungewear set is a finals must-have, and it'll especially be a lifesaver if you're going to school remotely. The matching set will make you feel put-together while the fleece material will make you as cozy as a bug in a rug.

Mood: Picnic Princess

Although dresses make you seem totally put together, they are actually one of the simplest things to wear; you never have to worry about matching your top to your bottoms when you don't have bottoms. OONTOODstyle's Gingham Smock Dress ($60, Etsy) will give you a cottagecore look that is both dolled up and uber comfortable. It's lightweight, but add a pair of tights, and your new dress is fall-ready.

Mood: She Means Business

Let's not forget the most iconic back-to-school look out there: co-ords. In cheetah print, this Risky Business Blazer Set ($38, Fashion Nova) offers a more modern take on the Clueless-esque look. While you won't want to wait to wear these pieces together, you'll also love pairing both the blazer and the skirt with all the other clothes in your closet.

Mood: She's A Art Chick

If you're an art chick, always doing art sh*t, simplify your life by falling in love with a pair of coveralls. There is literally nothing nicer than reaching into your closet and whipping out an entire outfit already created for you. It'll become one of your go-to cozy outfits in no time, and it's made to withstanding all the wild projects you'll get into over the year.

Mood: Gotta Run

On those days when you're feeling a little sporty, an athletic shorts set is the way to go. It's perfect for those lingering hot days where you need lightweight comfort mixed with a stylish silhouette.

Mood: Sophisticated Love

Fall means plaid, and it is a pattern you definitely don't want to miss out on. It's both bright and calm, with darker colors toning down the more vibrant ones. And with such a busy print, it's great to pair your plaid pants with a simple, sophisticated black turtleneck that instantly elevates any and every look.