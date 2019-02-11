Even in the midst of her hosting duties at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Alicia Keys managed to pull off a romantic gesture to perfection. On Sunday, Feb. 10, Alicia Keys' "In My Feelings" remix at the Grammys was a surprising ode to her husband Swizz Beatz, and I'm shipping this so hard.

It's no secret that Alicia Keys is a musical powerhouse. Not only does she have 15 Grammy wins under her belt, but her vocal prowess and piano skills are undeniably next-level. So, when it came time to perform in front of the biggest names in music and show her husband some love, the "If I Ain't Got You" songstress naturally pulled out all of the stops.

During the show, Keys headed to the stage to showcase her talents, which included playing two different pianos while singing a musical interlude that included a few different songs. You know, just to remind us mere mortals once again that she's the queen of R&B.

While I was pretty shook by the fact that she was somehow playing on two piano keyboards at the same time and made it sound amazing, I had an "aw" moment when I realized that she had also chosen her play list to serenade her husband, Swizz Beatz. Keys was in her feelings about her longtime love during the performance — quite literally — as she performed a medley of songs that included Roberta Flack’s "Killing Me Softly," Juice WLRD’s "Lucid Dreams," "In My Feelings" by Drake, and Kings of Leon’s "Use Somebody," as well as instrumental segments of Coldplay and Lauryn Hill's music.

In other words, it was basically a showcase of Keys' considerable talents, and the moment when she sang, "Swizzy, do you love me?" instead of the lyrics, "Kiki, do you love me?" from Drake's "In My Feelings" was a sweet shoutout to her rapper husband. TBH, it's relationship goals, because is there anything sweeter than being serenaded live?

Unsurprisingly, viewers are in complete awe of Keys' musical prowess, because how does she make it look so easy and effortless?

Plus, Ella Mae's reaction to Keys singing her Grammy-winning song "Boo'd Up" is giving me all the feels.

It's a tough act to follow, but Lady Gaga managed to hold her own while performing "Shallow" from A Star Is Born with Mark Ronson. The duet, which snagged Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and well as Best Song Written for Visual Media, was performed alongside co-star Bradley Cooper in the movie. However, Cooper didn't attend the Grammy Awards, instead opting to represent A Star Is Born at the BAFTAs in London.

Taking to the stage with Ronson (whom she performed with at last year's Grammy Awards), Andrew Wyatt, and other musicians, Lady Gaga slayed both her and Cooper's verses.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys' electric performances, viewers were also treated to live songs from Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and many other leading artists, and it's safe to say that it will be a musical celebration to remember. Now, can I nominate Alicia Keys to host the Oscars?