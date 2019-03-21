There are few things more exciting than a perfect TIME cover reveal, at least for me (I dream big). This time around, more than a few people will be excited to see that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the face of their latest issue. To top it off, because you need more, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweet about her TIME cover is inspirational AF. Trust me, it's a big pick-me-up.

On Thursday, March 21, TIME dropped a tweet revealing that they've chosen Ocasio-Cortez to grace the cover of their April 1 issue, with a cover story titled "The Phenom: How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became America's lightning rod." In response to the cover, Ocasio-Cortez sent out a tweet that is both touching and has enough #inspo to get you through the rest of the work week. In her tweet, the freshman representative talked about where she was last year, and how far she's come in that time. She wrote,

Last year, I woke up to organize [with] my community [and] waitressed to make ends meet. Today, staggeringly, I woke up to this. I believe in an America where all things are possible. Where a basic, dignified life isn’t a dream, but a norm. That’s why I got up then, [and] why I get up now.

Seriously, if someone would like to make me an inspirational poster out of that tweet I would forever be indebted to you.

Ocasio-Cortez has been on everyone's mind since she beat out 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary for New York's 14th District in June 2018 in an upset, and officially won the seat in November 2018. Since being elected into the new congressional class, the former bartender has been hard at work for her district and the country as a whole. She's one of the names behind the Green New Deal, a policy package that is aimed at overhauling the economy in an effort to eliminate all U.S. carbon emissions, according to NPR. The deal outlines a bunch of goals on both the economic and climate side, but some of the main ones are obtaining "net-zero greenhouse gas emissions" by shifting to renewable energy sources; planning and prepping communities for climate-change related natural disasters before they happen; and resolutions to secure clean air, water, and healthy food for future generations.

But it's not just her actions on the political front that have gained recognition, it's also her penchant for not shying away from criticism and taking critics head-on. Most recently, Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Laura Ingraham over a comment she made on her Fox News show, The Ingraham Angle, about Ocasio-Cortez's name. During a segment of her show on Tuesday, March 19, Ingraham asked conservative lawyer Joe diGenova if he thinks Ocasio-Cortez "puts on" an accent when saying her name. "She does the Latina thing," diGenova said. Elite Daily reached out to Fox News as well as representatives of diGenova for comment on the remarks, but did not immediately hear back.

Ocasio-Cortez was ready with a response. "If by ‘the Latina thing,’ she means I actually do the work instead of just talk about it, then yeah, I’m doing ‘the Latina thing,'" Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a March 21 tweet referring to Ingraham and diGenova's comments. The politician added that if they were talking about her being multilingual then that's not "a 'Latina thing.' it's a 21st century thing." Bam.

Sure, Ocasio-Cortez's tweet about her TIME cover was pretty inspirational, but I think her Twitter feed is pretty much always inspirational. Can't wait to see where she is next year.