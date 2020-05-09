New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is clapping back at criticism from the GOP for playing video games. While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the daily lives of people all over the world, many are turning to simple pleasures to enjoy in the safety of our homes, such as the popular Animal Crossing: News Horizons on Nintendo Switch. Ocasio-Cortez recently joined in on the trendy video game, but received a negative response to her tweets. AOC didn't let that stand, though, and she handled it like a champ. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's clapback about playing Animal Crossing is spot-on.

AOC revealed that she started playing Animal Crossing on Twitter on Friday, May 7. The Democratic Congresswoman responded to a tweet from Aída Chávez, a journalist for The Intercept, which announced Ocasio-Cortez's recent venture into the Animal Crossing world. "News: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she recently got a Nintendo Switch and started her Animal Crossing island a couple days ago," Chávez wrote.

AOC's response began, "Hi there! Very new to this. I would like to visit random people’s islands and leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board." The Representative continued, "Can I do that? If so, how? Should I open my DMs for the first time since the Zuckerberg hearing for the Dodo codes??" In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Dodo codes are friend codes that allow other users to visit your island via Dodo Airlines. Ocasio-Cortez has not opened her direct messages on Twitter since Mark Zuckerberg's congressional hearing in late October 2019 but offered to do so to make the trek to other users' islands and leave behind messages.

Shortly after AOC's tweet, DeAnna Lorraine, a former challenger for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California House seat, chimed in with a chastising tweet. Lorraine previously criticized medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and started the trend #FireFauci on Twitter, which President Donald Trump retweeted. Lorriane responded to AOC's tweet, writing, "Are you kidding me? We're paying you to play Animal Crossing? OMG."

Ocasio-Cortez clapped back on Friday, May 8, writing, "Curious for your thoughts on Trump's golf bills."

Ocasio-Cortez is referring to the POTUS' frequent golf trips. President Trump often slammed former President of the United States, Barack Obama, for taking golf trips during his presidency. However, Trump himself was met with backlash over his own golfing hobby after he took office. In July 2019, Forbes projected that President Trump's golf bills could cost taxpayers more than $340 million over an eight-year span if he were to win the 2020 re-election.

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Trump's golf bills but heard nothing back at the time of publication.

Lorraine responded to AOC's quip with the tweet, "Every President plays golf. Most of his golf outings are with other leaders and he's taking care of business simultaneously." Lorraine continued, "Perhaps you should go be his caddy sometimes and you could gain some knowledge for the first time in your life?"

Neither Ocasio-Cortez or Lorraine responded to Elite Daily's request for further comment on the exchange.

Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, has made some AOC "house calls" to other islands in the game. Her first-ever visit included exchanging fruit, taking pictures, and signing a bulletin note:

She even gave a commencement address at one player's in-game graduation ceremony.

While the GOP had something to say about her new hobby, Animal Crossing players are all for it. To follow more of Ocasio-Cortez's virtual visitations, keep an eye on her Twitter to see if she posts more photos and re-opens her DMs for Dodo codes.