When it comes to clapbacks, there are very few people who have mastered the craft better than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. The freshman congresswoman has faced a lot of criticism since joining the House of Representatives, but this critique might cause the biggest eye roll yet. However, this native New Yorker knows how to defend herself, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's clapback about her haircut throws some serious shade.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, The Washington Times reported that Ocasio-Cortez had reportedly spent nearly $300 at a hair salon to have her hair cut and colored, which to anyone who has gotten their hair colored in a major metropolitan area, sounds pretty reasonable, TBH. Elite Daily reached out to the congresswoman for comment, but did not immediately hear back. The publication criticized the New York representative for the pricey purchase, and implied it was hypocritical for her to spend that much given her stance on income inequality within the United States. Well, following the article, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to deliver the ultimate clapback. On Twitter, the congresswoman retweeted a Sept. 10 report from nonpartisan watchdog organization Citizens For Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) that claimed that Vice President Mike Pence reportedly used hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money to visit President Donald Trump's golf courses during his trip to Ireland in September 2019. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the report, but did not hear back in time for publication.

From there, Ocasio-Cortez penned a caption that not only called out the vice president, but shut down any criticism concerning her haircut controversy. She wrote,

Won’t you look at that: Mike Pence used *taxpayer funds* - not personal ones - to spend several thousand haircuts’ worth of public money on a visit to Trump golf courses. I wonder if Republicans care about corruption as much as they care about a woman’s cut & color.

Boom. Mic drop.

Ocasio-Cortez is definitely a woman who can fend for herself, but that didn't stop Twitter users from coming to the congresswoman's defense. On Oct. 9, people on social media defended Ocasio-Cortez's salon visit by pointing out the sexism of essentially judging Ocasio-Cortez for adhering to the beauty and presentability standards that are demanded of her as a women in the public eye. In November 2017, Business Insider cited a 2015 data report from Swiss financial services company UBS, which found that women's hair cuts are 40% more expensive than men's across the world, due to additional services such as highlights, coloring, etc. Plus, hair salon prices fluctuate depending on city, in which prices rise more in metropolitan areas. What's more, a lot of people even brought up that for a woman's cut and color in one of the most expensive cities in the country, $300 is.... kinda affordable? Honestly, a big thanks to the Washington Times for filling us in on which salon is taking such good care of AOC's hair and their rates. Next time, can you include the name of her stylist and if they have availability on Thursday evenings, too?

While some politicians may not agree with Ocasio-Cortez's politics, the congresswoman has also been criticized for other personal matters as unique as a haircut. On April 6, President Trump tried to demean Ocasio-Cortez for previously working as a bartender and waitress before joining Congress in 2019. Additionally, the congresswoman was also criticized by the public for a video that surfaced of her dancing while attending Boston University. Safe to say though, Ocasio-Cortez responded in the perfect way.

So, that drama is water under the bridge (or hair on the floor) for now. Perhaps Ocasio-Cortez's tweet will make people focus on the CREW report, which claims that Pence reportedly spent nearly $600,000 in taxpayer funds for limousine services alone while visiting Trump's Ireland properties, according to State Department contracts. That doesn't even count other costs — the watchdog organization notes that Pence stayed at the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland, which was located nearly 200 miles opposite of Dublin, Ireland where Pence had meetings set up, requiring him to travel 181 miles each way, each day. The cost includes transportation services to and from Doonbeg and Dublin, and Shannon Airport.

Another day, another award-winning clapback courtesy of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. The fact that the congresswoman was criticized for a haircut might be unbelievable to most of us, but needless to say she's always ready to take on the haters.