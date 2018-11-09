I'm all for a couple who can't stop talking about how in love they are and how much they inspire each other. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are one of those couples, and it's enough to make me cry tears of joy. Alex Rodriguez's quotes about Jennifer Lopez over time show that their love has been going strong since the very beginning of their relationship, and has grown even more as time has gone on. Seriously, these two are couple #goals, and the way they talk about each other is the way we all deserve to be talked about by the one we love.

A little background on this gorgeous couple, before we dive in: A-Rod and J-Lo met in 2005, when her then-husband Marc Anthony was throwing the first pitch at a Yankees game. Fast forward 12 years, to when A-Rod and J-Lo started dating in February 2017 (though rumors didn't begin spreading about their relationship until March). They made their official red-carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2017. That December, they graced the cover of Vanity Fair, where they talked about their first date and all its adorableness. Then, at the 2018 Super Bowl, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary. So cute! Come June, engagement rumors began spreading like wildfire, but J-Lo shut them down by telling Good Morning America that they plan on taking things at their own pace, but that's not stopping them from being head-over-heels in love with each other.

If, after all that, you need further proof that A-Rod and J-Lo were made for each other, here are nine of his quotes about her that show just that.

On his "amazing, amazing" girl arod on Instagram "We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother." — The View, March 2017

On Her Hard Work arod on Instagram "Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I've ever met. She's the hardest working lady ... I like that for my daughters, and Jennifer is the role model." — Entertainment Tonight, June 2017

On How Impressive He Thinks She Is jlo on Instagram "If you want to be together, you are together … Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our 40s, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met." — Extra, June 2017

On What His Daughters Think About Her arod on Instagram "They look at her like she’s the Messiah … When they’re in Las Vegas, I don’t think they leave Jennifer’s side." — PEOPLE, October 2017

On Not Knowing Their First Date Was A Date jlo on Instagram "I didn’t know if it was a date. Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule. I went in uneasy, not knowing her situation. It would be incredibly productive for me to sit with one of the smartest, greatest women in the world, especially for a guy like me who is coming through tough times, rehabbing himself, re-establishing himself to folks out there. I thought it would be a win-win no matter what." — Vanity Fair, October 2017

On Finding Out She Was Single jlo on Instagram "She told me around the third or fourth inning that she was single. I had to get up and go re-adjust my thoughts. I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text ... 'You look sexy AF.'" — Vanity Fair, October 2017

On Everything They Have In Common jlo on Instagram "We are very much twins. We’re both Leos; we’re both from New York; we’re both Latino and about 20 other things." — Vanity Fair, October 2017

On How She Makes Him Better arod on Instagram "To my gorgeous girl • You make me happier • stronger • better... te amo Macha 13 #happyvalentinesday." — Instagram, February 2018