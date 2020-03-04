St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, and there are plenty of exciting themed goodies to indulge in. From boozy cheeses to festive beer, Aldi's St. Patrick's Day finds will help you get into the St. Paddy's Day spirit. Before you hit the shelves, you'll first want to get the details about the holiday collection.

If St. Patrick's Day isn't a good enough excuse to combine alcohol and cheese, then what is? Thankfully, Aldi brought back its fan-favorite fromage, and you can get festive cheeses for $3.99 per package beginning Wednesday, March 4. There are three Emporium Selection Irish Cheeses available, and they're all creamy cheddars with different twists. The Irish Cheddar with Irish Beer has hints of nutty beer; the Aged Irish Cheddar has a tangy bite; and the Irish Cheddar with Irish Whiskey has a rich flavor. There's also a Pesto Gouda cheese, which features flavors of basil and garlic, as well as an English Sage Derby cheese.

St. Patrick's Day is never really complete without a little corned beef, and Aldi is selling a snack that'll let you enjoy the seasonal classic without all the fuss. Available on Wednesday, March 4, the Cattleman's Ranch Corned Beef Rueben Bites are basically mini reuben fritters filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and provolone cheese. A 1.5-pound back of the frozen app costs $7.99.

Courtesy of Aldi

Of course, you'll want to pick up a boozy sip to pair with your choice of appetizer. I'd recommend checking out O'Sheas Irish Stout. It's craft brewed in Ireland using traditional methods with select hops and barley malt. A four-pack of 330-milliliter bottles costs $5.89.

Courtesy of Aldi

After St. Patrick's Day is over, it's time to get ready for Easter. There is a whole slew of products you can get beginning Wednesday, March 18. If you're a chocolate-lover, check out the Choceur Milk Chocolate Hollow Eggs for $3.49 per 7.05-ounce package or the Choceur Chocolate Surprise Egg, which is filled with European chocolates, for $4.99 per 12.35-ounce package.

Beginning Wednesday, March 25, you can get your hands on some other tasty treats. Benton's Easter Cookies feature bunny and egg shapes and will be selling for $2.49 per 10.6-ounce package. If you're more of a cake person when it comes to sweets, Belmont's vegan Chocolate Cake or Carrot Cake will cost you $7.49 per cake.

With so many holidays to gear up for, Aldi's spring finds are here to help you celebrate. Remember the limited-edition finds won't be around for long, so it's a good idea to check them out close to their release date.