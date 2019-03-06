In honor of the upcoming Captain Marvel movie, Alaska Airlines is having a major flight sale that you won't want to miss. Luckily, it's here just in time for spring break, so you can book your pre-summer getaway on the cheap. Even if you've already booked your spring break trip, you can score even more affordable fares throughout the summer months for double the sun. The more beaches, the better... right? If you agree, read on to find out how you can use Alaska Airlines' Further Faster flight sale to score cheap flights throughout the upcoming seasons.

To be honest, the process is fairly simple. The first thing you'll need to do is visit Alaska Airlines' flight sale page. (If you see an image of Captain Marvel at the top of your web browser looking fierce AF, you're in the right spot.) When you're there, you should also see locations and flight deals listed vertically on the site. FYI, there will be two columns listed next to each location. One of them represents the "Saver fare deal," and the other represents the "Main fare deal." For reference, the "Saver" option is restricted and the "Main" option is flexible. For more information on those fares, refresh this page and hit "Learn more about fare types" when the pop-up menu appears.

Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

Keep in mind that there are more flight deals in Alaska Airlines' sale than the ones listed on its main sale page. In order to find discounted flights departing from your city, head to the upper lefthand corner of your browser. Underneath the sale's description, you should see a link that says "Choose a city." Click on that link and scroll until you find your preferred departure location. When you choose your location, a list of discounted flights departing from your local airport will populate on the screen.

When you find a flight deal that you like, you can click on it and choose which dates you're hoping to travel. Thankfully, Alaska Airlines bolded the cheapest fares on the booking calendars so you can easily choose the most affordable options. Once you've chosen your travel dates, the site will take you to a page where you can choose the exact flights that you'll be on. Then, you can add those flights to your cart.

Some desirable discounted flights that I came across include this $64 one-way flight from Seattle, Washington to San Jose, California, and this $109 one-way flight from Portland, Oregon to New York, New York. There are a lot more deals where they come from, though.

So, what are you waiting for? Book your trip and pack those bags!

There's one more thing that you should keep in mind before partaking in Alaska Airlines' Further Faster flight sale. The discounts end on March 7, which means you don't have too much time to plan your trip before booking it.

Hey, you can always book your trip now and plan it later. Mark your calendar, call a friend, and grab your swimsuit. Cheap fares are on the horizon.