If you've always dreamed of living like Pride and Prejudice's Elizabeth Bennet or any other literary figure from your favorite novel, you can celebrate your inner bookworm on World Book Day by recreating their world for cheap. Airbnb’s World Book Day deal on April 23 is rounding up a selection of beautiful homes around the world that are inspired by works like The Notebook, Pride and Prejudice, Big Little Lies, The Great Gatsby, and many more. The best part? All of these idyllic locations can be booked for just $17 come Tuesday, so there's no reason to start living out your literary fantasies IRL.

In a press release shared on Monday, April 22, the popular lodging rental service revealed that they were gifting bibliophiles the ultimate sale on World Book Day with ten novel-inspired giveaways. It's no secret that Airbnb has some pretty incredible rental properties around the glove, from underwater villas to treehouses, but the fact that they're offering these select spots at the cost of a novel per night ($17) will give you even more of a reason to celebrate the annual holiday.

On Tuesday, April 23, book lovers can head to Airbnb to check out a selection of homes that look like they're the setting of your favorite books, from a picturesque Charlotte's Web orchard in Cherryfield, Maine, to an Outlander-themed home in Edinburgh, Scotland that will make you feel like you've stepped back in time. Plus, with an average price of $17 per night (plus applicable taxes and fees), you'll be able to book an affordable and imagination-sparking trip from select dates in May, June, and July, according to Airbnb.

Courtesy of Airbnb

There's something for everyone, and whether you're looking for a spooky retreat, a nostalgia-inducing cottage, or a mansion that makes you want to party like it's the Roaring '20s, prepare to let your favorite novels come to life on your next vacation.

Courtesy of Airbnb

If you're planning a trip down to the Crescent City, this 160-year-old historic home in New Orleans will make you feel like you're about to hang out with the undead. Inspired by Interview With the Vampire, this on-theme abode has unsurprisingly "appeared on television and in magazines," per its Airbnb listing, and it's normally $350 per night. You can book a $17 stay here from June 6 through June 10.

When it comes to more contemporary reads and beachy vibes, you might be tempted to check out this airy and bright Big Little Lies home (normally $1,0001 per night) located in Palm Beach Australia, which is available May 17 through May 19 as well as June 14 through June 16 for just $17.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Stateside, a New Bern, North Carolina rendition of The Notebook is sure to serve up plenty of romance from May 19 through May 22. I think many literary folk would agree that any reference to storybook romance wouldn't be complete without a reference to Pride and Prejudice, and you can book a cottage in Chawton, England (which happens to be where Jane Austen wrote the beloved novel) from May 24 through May 26, in addition to June 14 through June 16.

Courtesy of Airbnb

If you're located near New York, you'll definitely want to consider booking a staycation at a Great Gatsby-inspired mansion Bridgehampton, which boasts a salt water pool, ocean access, and luxurious interiors. Considering that the estate normally books for $1,000 a night, it's a complete steal that book lovers can take advantage of $17 prices from May 10 through May 12 as well as May 17 through May 19.

Courtesy of Airbnb

TBH, you might want to consider planning a trip around these incredible World Book Day deals, because you could potentially be saving hundreds of dollars on your lodging. Again, the special $17 discount will only be available on Tuesday, April 23 and some of these dates are pretty limited, so I'd recommend setting a reminder and acting fast if you want to start to see the pages of your favorite novel come to life without breaking the bank.