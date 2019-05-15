If you want to spice up your life like it's 1997, look no further than booking a stay at Airbnb's latest nostalgia-inducing offering. Thanks to an avid Spice Girls fan, Airbnb's original Spice Bus from Spice World listing means you can do so in style for a few nights in London this June — and I'm so here for the on-theme decor. If you've always wanted to live like Posh, Baby, Scary, Sporty, and Ginger circa '97, you can zig-a-gig-ah to your heart's desire in this iconic space for less than $130 per night.

It's hard to believe that it's been over two decades since the Spice Girls were traveling around London in the now-signature double-decker tour bus. Ahead of rumors of a highly-anticipated Spice Girls reunion next year, fans can now make their own adventures and even pull off some impromptu performances Spice Girl-style with a stay in the OG Union Jack flag-covered tour tour bus this summer.

According to Airbnb press materials shared on Wednesday, May 15, guests can head to the Spice Bus listing starting at 8 a.m. British local time on May 22 to book overnight stays on June 14 and June 15. Travelers can rent the space for £99 per night, which translates to about $129.

First things first: Unlike the girl band's stay in the traveling tour bus, the space is now stationary and situated in Wembley Park's Market Square in London. In addition, the interior of the tour bus might look quite a bit different than you remember, as the Airbnb host recently renovated the space while staying true to the space's roots.

Per press materials, the living area "features pink Union Jack cinema chairs below a ‘Girl Power’ neon light installation, and is fully stocked with vintage '90s magazines and CDs to help recreate the '90s era."

Courtesy of Airbnb

There are plenty of '90s touches to enjoy, including plenty of zebra-print carpeting, a bowl full of scrunchies, and disco balls if you're looking to have the ultimate "Wannabe" dance party with your besties.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Because the bus is a double-decker space, you can head upstairs to take advantage of a dressing area that'll make you feel like you're reading to go on tour.

Courtesy of Airbnb

It's attached to an adjoining bedroom (which features a bold zebra print carpet and plenty of shiny disco balls, of course), which houses up to three guests who choose to stay in the bus overnight.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Not only are you staying in an iconic space, but you'll also be located in the heart of London and a stone's throw away from all of the city's summer happenings. Plus, you can bring up to three guests per stay, which translates to only about $43 a person per night. That's a complete steal for living our your Spice World fantasies in real life.

Host Suzanne Godley, who's a self-professed Spice Girls fan, commented on the renovation, per press materials:

When my boss mentioned that he was considering buying the Spice Bus, I was desperate to be a part of its renovation. We’ve worked hard over the past few months to turn the bus into a home, in keeping with its legacy, and I’m so excited to open it up to the public with the support of Airbnb. Being part of this project has been like a dream come true and I can’t wait to meet other Spice Girls fans through this experience.

It's the first time the bus has ever been available for fans to enjoy an overnight stay, and if you're a Spice Girls fan, you'll definitely wannabe a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience this summer. May 22 is still a few days away, so I'd take things through with your besties and start watching flights to London now so that you're prepared to make moves to spice up your life when the Airbnb listing officially launches.