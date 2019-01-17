Have you ever dreamed of ditching your work planner and escaping to a beautiful Italian village? Have you ever wondered what it would really be like to live like a local in another country? If you answered "yes" to these questions, then I'm here to share some incredible news with you. Airbnb is sending four people to live in Italy for a three-month sabbatical. That's right! You could be living your best life in the charming village of Grottole, Italy.

More and more people are taking sabbaticals these days. It's easy to see why. The demands of life and work can feel a bit overwhelming at times. Whether it be two weeks or three months, a sweet escape from your daily schedule can be a major form of self-care. Traveling to a new place can give you time to refresh your soul and completely recharge. You'll be inspired by your surroundings, and might even gain a fresh perspective on life itself.

New research via Airbnb recognized the importance of a sabbatical, but also how expensive it can be. So, they created this incredible sabbatical program to help you escape your hectic routine for three whole months. The goal is to help people bring balance back into their lives, and slow down a bit.

Airbnb partnered with the NGO Wonder Grottole to make this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity possible for four lucky winners. Keep reading to see how you can win.

Grottole, Italy Will Be Your Home For Three Months. Nataša Mandić/Stocksy If you haven't heard of Grottole before, then this is the perfect opportunity for you to learn more about this small Italian village. It is located in the province of Matera, and the true definition of picture-perfect. With a population of just 300 people, and more than 600 vacant homes in the village, Grottole could be in jeopardy of no longer existing. That's where you come in. Contest winners will volunteer as Airbnb hosts during the duration of the sabbatical. You'll learn the ins and outs of Grottole, and be living like a local the entire time. You'll learn how to speak Italian and cook amazing traditional meals. You'll also be involved in community projects. Grottole will start to feel like home sweet home before you know it!

You'll Help Preserve The Community. Kristen Marie Parker/Stocksy One of the best parts of traveling is being able to give back to local communities. As a volunteer, you'll become part of the community, and work on projects to help preserve it. You'll spend one month training to become an Airbnb Home and Experience host. You'll learn from the best — Grottole locals themselves. Once you're trained, you'll provide tourists with an authentic experience during their stay in Grottole. You'll also assist in teaching tourists how to farm vegetables, harvest honey, make pasta, and produce olive oil. By doing this, you're helping to create a social impact within the community.