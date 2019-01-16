5 Travel Experiences For Foodies In 2019, Because The Perfect Pizza Is Worth Flying For

A food-cation is what happens when you combine two of the greatest things on Earth: travel and food. Are you a self-proclaimed foodie who will fly across the world to try the perfect slice of pizza? Well, I don't blame you. Good food is honestly everything, and sometimes you must go to great lengths to enjoy it. In my opinion, it makes perfect sense to fly to Italy for a cone of pistachio gelato, or Thailand for Pad Thai. Food can give you a true taste of a country's culture. That being said, here are some of the best travel experiences for foodies in 2019.

There's nothing like the real thing, especially when it comes to food. Traveling allows you to get up close and personal with a country's culinary scene in ways that you can't back home. In fact, it's bittersweet. Once you have street tacos in Mexico, you'll shake your head at the tacos in your hometown. When you finally get a chance to savor authentic crepes in France, you'll be on a never-ending search for a crepe that can match up. It's totally worth it, though.

A food-cation will give you the opportunity to fully indulge in the local cuisine. Let's just say, you'll never travel the same way again!

1 Go On An Official Food Tour Jesse Morrow/Stocksy Imagine spending the entire day or week tasting local food in your travel destination. A food tour would consist of nonstop eating and smiling. Taste the flavors of India on a 15-day tour with Intrepid, which consists of cooking demonstrations and dinners with local families. Alternatively, you could spend an evening eating all the tacos that your heart desires on a Mexico City street food tour. This is what foodie dreams are made of.

2 Have Dinner In The Sky Dinner in the Sky Greece on YouTube Dinner in the Sky is for the foodie who likes some thrills in their life. You'll wine and dine on a platform that's suspended high in the sky above Athens, Greece. You'll have a pristine view of the Acropolis as you feast on traditional Greek food. You'll want to avoid this foodie experience if you have a weak stomach or fear of heights. Otherwise, this will be the most unforgettable dinner of your life.

3 Attend A Food Festival CGTN on YouTube Food festivals are where the fun's at. Imagine being able to pick out delights from endless rows of food from around the world. This crawfish festival in Texas is definitely worth traveling for. There's also Vegandale Fest, which is a vegan food festival that's hosted in Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and New York. Your mouth will be watering in no time.

4 Go On A Brunch Crawl Jovana Milanko/Stocksy You've heard of a beer crawl, but what about a brunch crawl? In my opinion, brunch is the best meal of the day, and you'll get feast on the best during this brunch tour in Austin, Texas. You'll be able to access four to five amazing brunch spots, so bring your appetite. This will definitely be the highlight of your trip!