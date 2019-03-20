Whenever I tune into the vibes of Aries season, I can't help but think of M83's album title Hurry Up, We're Dreaming, given that this is exactly how it feels towards the end of Pisces season. Speaking of, before I share some advice you should following during Aries season 2019, I'm going to give you all the 411 on the rambunctious warrior of the zodiac, aka Aries, because after all, it is the first sign in the zodiac, right? I truly believe there is no such thing as coincidences, and well... correct me if I'm wrong, but not everyone can handle being first. #JustSaying.

On that note, and come to think of it, initiating something can take a lot of courage. For instance, did you ever have to present something really important in school? If so, and I'm sure you relate, do you remember how nerve-wrecking it was when the professor asked the class who wanted to go first? If you ever went ahead and raised your hand, then you know exactly what I'm talking about, but that very same impulsive rush of fearlessness epitomizes that of Aries, and its bold cardinal fire. Truth is, their zealous courage is a magnificent thing.

Moreover, when the sun enters Aries, it's almost as if we suddenly come back to life, as this astrological season is also a symbol of the astrological new year. Think of it this way: When the sun is in Pisces, the cosmos ask us to surrender and flow with the universal tides, as opposed to the sun in Aries, where the collective is gifted with a burst of red-hot passion, and a whole new beginning. See the difference? Besides, it's no wonder Aries season kicks off on the first day of spring, as it is the time of year when the seeds we once planted begin to blossom, colorfully and beautifully.

Springing forward is exactly what we do once Aries season rolls around, as this vivacious season is here to remind us of our strengths, and the meaning of courage. Something else I want to point out is, Aries is ruled by aggressive Mars, planet of aggression, energy, war, and desire; hence this is a great time to blow off some steam, whether it be at the gym, or perhaps with your S.O... if you know what I mean. Actually, there's nothing cryptic about Aries' smoldering passions, aka obsession with sex. What can I say? It goes with the turf!

Anyhoo, here's some advice for this upcoming Aries season, as per your zodiac sign:

Aries: Remember Who You Are

Cheers to another trip around the sun, Aries Let the red-hot surge of your planetary ruler Mars flow through your veins, and ignite your passions. This is your solar revolution, and celestial rebirth.

Taurus: Listen To Your Body

You're a warrior when no one's around, Taurus. Don't get distracted by the side noise, and focus on your passions. Listen to your body, and make sure you don't overwork yourself.

Gemini: Work The Room

If there's anyone who knows how to talk their way in and out of things, it's you, Gemini. You're a brilliant conversationalist, and the world needs more of your wit. So, get out there and talk that talk!

Cancer: Be The Leader You Know You Can Be

What are you afraid of, Cancer? Fighting for what you believe in? This is your moment to take charge, and shine bright like the leader you're meant to be. Enough is enough... the spotlight's on you now.

Leo: Be More Assertive

Thinking about taking that leap of faith, Leo? Well, 'tis the season! Whether it be related to traveling, publishing, or perhaps education, this is your chance to win... and we all know how much you love that!

Virgo: Embrace Your Sexuality

We've all got skeletons in our closet, Virgo. Plus, despite your posh and totally poised demeanor, there's also a highly passionate she-wolf waiting to make an entrance this season. The time is now.

Libra: Focus On Your Relationships

Then again, when are you not focused on your relationships, Libra? However, what I mean by that is, don't be afraid to take a stand, and speak your truth. It's OK to fight sometimes, too!

Scorpio: Take More Initiative In The Workplace

You love a little competition, don't you, Scorpio? Besides, Mars is your traditional ruler, which means you totally thrive during this season. BTW, this is also a great time to start a new health routine.

Sagittarius: Blow Off Some Steam

Here's the deal, Sagittarius: Pisces season was your nesting season, and Aries season is the exact opposite. Meaning, it's time to play, in every sense of the word. Feel free to get that adrenaline rush going, too!

Capricorn: Embrace Your Inner Warrior

If anyone loves a little competition, it's you, Capricorn. Admit it, you love nothing more than to prove yourself, and well... this is your chance to do so. That said, feel free to invoke your inner warrior this season.

Aquarius: Communicate With Passion

Speak your truth, Aquarius. With the sun igniting your chatty third house of communication and immediate community, this is your chance to spread the word, and perhaps even start a new trend!

Pisces: Fight For Your Worth

Have I mentioned how magical you are, Pisces? Well, this is your chance to break free from what no longer aligns with your core values. Are you owning up to your self worth? It's OK to walk away.