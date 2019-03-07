It's safe to say that Mercury Retrograde is the most dreaded of the astrological transits, given its notorious reputation, and extensive "how to survive" tips trending all over social media before it happens every year. BTW, this Mercury Retrogrades 2019 calendar will help you plan ahead, but not in the way that you think. So, for those of you who believe that this transit is solely for chaos and communication crises, I'm here to relieve you of the drama, and let you know that it's all a myth. Truth is, Mercury retrograde isn't supposed to be a "negative" thing. On the contrary, this transit goes beyond the technology glitches, and petty misunderstandings.

Mercury is the planet of communication and thought process, which makes sense as he is portrayed by Hermes, the Roman Mercury and messenger of the gods. In astrology, however, the messenger planet governs everything related to commerce, technology, transportation, cognitive function, and our style of communicating. Now, something else I want to point out is, when Mercury "retrogrades," it does not move backwards. The reverse movement is simply an optical illusion from our viewpoint here on earth. Mercury retrograde means that the messenger planet is slowing down, and that's exactly what we should be doing, too. Got it?

Yes, Mercury retrograde does in fact come with a number of misunderstandings, blasts from the past, and perhaps issues with technology, but this is only because the messenger planet isn't working at its full potential. It's like if right now you own a restaurant, and you decide to take your sweet time in the kitchen cooking. Wouldn't everyone waiting for their food eventually go hungry? Well, the same thing goes for Mercury retro minus the hunger, obviously. The messenger planet is simply moving at a slower pace, which is why we experience delays here on Earth.

I know, it's hard to believe that these celestial bodies have such an impact on her daily lives, but that is the beauty of astrology, isn't it? Anyhoo, while the planet of communication retrogrades, we are given the opportunity to reflect, re-examine, re-evaluate, and re-assess everything that's been swept under the rug. This goes for conversations, too! For example, if you've been procrastinating on a creative project, written essay, or perhaps an extensive application online, now is the time to pick it back up. That's right, stargazers. Stop stressing the side effects of this transit, and get to work!

Mercury Will Retrograde Three Times In 2019

So, now that you've gotten over your phobia of Mercury retrograde, here's what the mischievous messenger planet has in store for 2019. Remember, Mercury retrogrades three times a year, and this year it will appear as if it's moving backwards on the following dates:

Mar. 5, 2019 at 1:18 p.m. ET

Jul. 7, 2019 at 7:14 p.m. ET

Oct. 31, 2019 at 11:41 a.m. ET

Mercury's first retrograde cycle will be in the dreamy sign of Pisces. However, despite the fact that the majority of astrology enthusiasts are panicking over this sign's slippery ambiguity, I'm here to tell you that there's no need to worry. Mercury retrograde expresses itself as if it were traveling through Virgo, so we might be able to maneuver these complex waters after all.

The second retrograde of the year will take place in Leo, but it will then reach the intuitive sign of Cancer on Jul. 19, so we will be getting a dose of fire and water energy this summer. However, like I mentioned, there's no need to worry, as there is something for each and every one of us to revisit, and re-examine. In the case of Cancer and Leo, however, themes related to our inner child, as well as our home and family are likely during this time.

Last but certainly not least, Mercury will retrograde for the last time through the mysterious sign of Scorpio, and take us deep into the underworld before the year comes to a close. This retrograde should be interesting considering Scorpio's taboo-loving, and detective-like nature. We've all got skeletons in our closet, and well... this retro cycle might very well bring some secrets to the light.