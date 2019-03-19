The snow-laden streets are finally beginning to melt, the gray clouds are starting to clear, and tiny blossoms are popping to life in the green. I don't have to tell you that winter is coming to a close when it's evident in the nature around you. The season of death, endings, and farewells is transitioning into the season of reincarnation, beginnings, and hellos. On Mar. 20 at 5:58 p.m. EST, the sun will enter Aries, and the advice you should follow during the spring equinox will help you take on this new chapter of life with grace.

What's your favorite thing about spring? Is it that herbal, fragrant smell that fills the air after a rain shower? Is it the fields of flowers painting the world with color? Is it the hope that lies on the horizon? As for me, I love spring for the opportunity it presents you with. Spring is where you rejuvenate your sense of self, either knowingly or unknowingly. After a long and barren winter, spring plants fresh seeds into not just the earth, but your heart. You're coming away with so many experiences, triumphs, and failures under your belt. Now, you get to start over, taking all the wisdom of the past year with you. Let this new cycle begin.

Aries

Surround yourself with self-love and self-acceptance. It's OK to be imperfect, especially because of how beautiful your flaws make you. There is strength in what you've been through and even greater strength awaits you. Trust that you are whole, right here, right now.

Taurus

Remember that not every thought that floats through your mind is true. Remember that what someone thinks of you is not a reflection of who you really are. Only you know what goes on within your spirit. Silence all the white noise and listen to your intuition. You know the truth.

Gemini

You don't have to go at it alone. You have so much to learn from the people around you, so don't close yourself off from community and isolate yourself. Find solace in helping others and allow yourself to be helped in return. Remember that it takes a whole village to help us all grow.

Cancer

Instead of focusing so much on what everyone else thinks of you, focus on what you think of you. All the accomplishment and praise in the world mean nothing if you don't give yourself permission to feel proud of yourself. Thank yourself for getting through even the simplest challenges.

Leo

Remember that a difficult time can be eased by simply changing things up. Drive the scenic route to work, read a book about a topic you know nothing about, or make plans to get out of town. Don't let your thoughts and surroundings be a prison. Give yourself the right to break free.

Virgo

If you have to force something to continue to work, even though the universe is working against you, have the courage to recognize when something is coming to an end. Letting go doesn't mean giving up. It means letting things work out naturally. The universe will take you where you need to be.

Libra

Loneliness can be cured much more easily than you think. Reach out to someone and dare to be vulnerable about how you feel. Give someone the space to open up to you in return. We're all going through our own battles and you don't have to be alone with yours. Human connection is all around you.

Scorpio

If you concentrate on the mountain of tasks you've yet to accomplish, it will always look like a mess. Instead, concentrate on one thing at a time. A picture doesn't come together without a million little details encompassing it. A project begins with one step, then another, and then another.

Sagittarius

It's OK to feel stressed out and overwhelmed. It's normal to feel a sense of guilt. However, there is power on focusing on the present moment. There's always a way to make any situation, no matter how dull, a whole lot more fun. Give yourself permission to see the world through a child's eyes.

Capricorn

There is no blessing like a cozy, boring night at home with your loved ones. Reconnect with your roots, your sacred space, and everything that brings you comfort. Without a soothing emotional center, nothing can grow. Allow yourself rest and relaxation so that you can be more energized tomorrow.

Aquarius

Use your conscious mind to create the reality you'd like to have. Choose your words carefully, listen intently, and learn as much as you can. Your mind is a sponge that wants to soak up knowledge. It's time to project your feelings, your dreams, and your ideas out into the universe. Communicate.

Pisces

Look around you and your surroundings. Let go of what no longer serves you and practice gratitude for the simple things. If you have a roof over your head, you're already wealthy. If you have a good meal in your belly, you're already safe. With this mentality, you'll only attract more abundance.