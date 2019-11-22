The cold hard truth is that shelling out for a pair of good shoes can take a toll on your budget. So, you'll be pumped to know Adidas' Black Friday 2019 sale features up to 50% off some of the brand's most popular styles. Get ready to scoop up your fave styles for way less than their regular prices.

Some of the deepest discounts during the sale are on Adidas Originals shoes, like the Falcon, the EQT Gazelle, and the Nizza Trefoil. Those styles usually retail for anywhere between $70 and $110. But with the Black Friday sale, which is live on the website as of Friday, Nov. 22, you can buy the same exact styles for between $35 and $55. With plenty of color options, you can pick up a couple pairs for the same price you would normally pay for one. Keep in mind that only select colors are included in the sale, so you'll want to double-check the price in your cart before you buy your kicks.

In total, there are over dozens of Adidas Originals shoe styles (and 21 pages of sale items) included in the Black Friday sale, and some sizes and colors in certain styles, like the Raw Pink and Dark Blue Falcon Shoes, are selling out quickly — so you'll want snag whatever catches your eye as soon as you see it in your size. The following styles are all 50% off the regular price:

There are also come coveted apparel items on sale. Emblazoned with the classic Adidas logo, styles like the Must Have 3-Stripes Hoodie are almost 30% off.

Finally, the brand also has Adidas accessories on sale, with majorly slashed prices on items like the National Backpack and the Trefoil Pocket Backpack. Both are discounted down from $50 and $45, selling for $25 and $27, respectively, during the brand's Black Friday sale.

There's no official end date for the current sale, and the deals are only good while supplies last. So get your Black Friday shopping started early and grab a couple pairs of Adidas sneakers for the price of one.