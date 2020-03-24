The calls for non-essential stores to close during the COVID-19 pandemic have risen over the past few days, so many brands have shuttered their brick-and-mortar stores across the U.S. for the time being. Alongside these stores is Adidas, which has closed down all its locations until March 29 at the earliest. However, Adidas is taking 30% off select activewear and sneakers on their website right now. The sale only lasts until March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and all you need is to enter the promo code MARCH30 at checkout to take advantage of the savings.

Naturally, though, this pandemic has left many with questions about online shopping. Is it safe to receive packages? Is it ethical to put delivery and warehouse workers at greater risk by making them go into work? “It’s fair to say that from the time that the person that’s packaged whatever it is that you ordered, and it gets in transit and then it gets through your door, it’s very unlikely that the virus stayed alive through that process,” Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez, an infectious disease physician at Tufts Medical Center, told GQ.com. However, recent studies have shown that coronavirus can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours, so handle packages with care.

As for the ethics of delivery, that’s a bit more complicated. “There is also a benefit to those very same people working in delivery and distribution, namely that they get to keep working,” Zoe Johnson King, a professor of ethics at New York University TOLD GQ.com. On the other hand, Elizabeth McGraw, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Pennsylvania State University, tells Elite Daily that, while consumers shouldn’t stop online shopping cold, per se, they should limit it to necessities, so as not to overstrain factory and delivery workers.

So, limit your purchase to the essentials. If you’re still nervous about your package after arrival, McGraw suggests handling it with gloves and letting it sit for a few days before opening. After, maybe throw your new clothes in the wash, and wipe down new sneakers with a disinfectant wipe after unpacking them. With the increase in people running outside, it might be time to get yourself a new pair of sneakers — just don’t go overboard.

Check out some of the sale items below.