Adele’s Quotes About Love Will Make You Wonder If She’s A Mind Reader
If heartbreak had a soundtrack, it would be Adele's albums, 21 and 25. Somehow, Adele never fails to verbalize exactly what fans are feeling, which is so refreshing. (Finally! Someone gets it!) She’s also never been afraid to be blunt in interviews, which is one of the many reasons I adore her. She's often asked about her take on all matters related to the heart, and (not a shock), Adele’s quotes about love are so real and relatable.
There's no question Adele's had her own ups and downs when it comes to love. In April 2019, she filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Simon Konecki. Now, it seems like new love may be in the air for the singer, as she is reportedly dating rapper and fellow Londoner, Skepta. The two were spotted celebrating his birthday at the Crystal Maze experience in London in September, and The Daily Mail reports there may be a blossoming romance between the two. In fact, the publication reported that “friends of the pair are reportedly 'hoping and predicting' that they go on to become a 'great couple.’” Elite Daily previously reached out to Adele's team for confirmation on her reported new relationship, but did not hear back.
It's safe to say I'm rooting for the queen of heartbreak bops to find her own happily ever after. In the meantime, here are some of the most inspirational, relatable things she's said about love since she's been in the spotlight. Take notes!
On Letting Go Of Past Heartbreaks.
"It sounds obvious, but I think you only learn to love again when you fall in love again. I’m in that place. My love is deep and true with my man, and that puts me in a position where I can finally reach out a hand to the ex. Let him know I’m over it."
On Loving Your Best Friend And Soulmate
“We're like, in a solid relationship and he's my soulmate and my best mate, and he sees it as my art and my outlet and something that I did before him. ["Hello"] is not about a past boyfriend or anything like that, but if it was, I think he'd be alright with it anyway because we're in a strong healthy place. It wouldn't be an issue."
— to On Air With Ryan Seacrest, October 2015, about Simon Konecki and her lyrics about her ex
On Loving Yourself And Surrounding Yourself With People Who Do, Too.
“There’s only one of you, so why would you want to look like everyone else? Why would you want to have the same hairstyle as everyone else and have the same opinions as everybody else?”
— Jenny Eliscu's SiriusXM radio show
"I think everyone assumes I don't like where I am, or what I've done, or what I've become. But actually I love it. Because I'm an artist, I have an ego, and it likes to be fed."
— The Guardian
"I like myself more than ever. I feel so comfortable in my own skin. I really like how I look, I like who I am, I like everyone that I surround myself with. Obviously I have insecurities, but they don't hold me back."
— Vogue
"I enjoy being me; I always have done. I've seen people where it rules their lives, you know, who want to be thinner or have bigger boobs, and how it wears them down. And I don't want that in my life. It's just never been an issue - at least, I've never hung out with the sort of horrible people who make it an issue. I have insecurities, of course, but I don't hang out with anyone who points them out to me."
— Vogue
From heartbreak, to falling in love, to loving yourself, Adele clearly knows what she’s talking about. And I can't wait to hear her sing about again. Drop that album, girl!