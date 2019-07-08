12 Quotes About Unconditional Love That'll Make Your Heart Burst

Unconditional love is a rare and beautiful thing. It means you can trust someone with your deepest fears and insecurities, and you know they won’t leave you because of circumstances outside your control. When two people love each other without fear of judgment or shame, they’re able to truly support each other even when life gets difficult. These quotes about unconditional love will remind you why it’s worth pursuing, even though it’s not always easy to find.

When you meet someone who loves you unconditionally, you’ll know because you’ll feel safe to be vulnerable with them. “‘Unconditional love’ and finding ‘the one’ equates with a partner who steps up to take care of you,” says Dr. Fran Walfish, family and relationship psychotherapist. She explains that when someone loves their partner unconditionally, they “loyally stand at their side with dedication and loving support.” They never waver because of unexpected conflict or change.

Relationship expert Susan Winter notes that unconditional love doesn’t come around often — but when it does, it’s something special. “There are those individuals who have a capacity to love 'beyond themselves,’” she explains. “They're able to love their family and partner in totality, independent of external factors or one's behavior.”

When you find that once-in-a-lifetime kind of bond with someone, it’s worth holding onto. Read on to be inspired by the sweetest pop culture quotes about unconditional love.

1. "I’ll take your bad days with your good / Walk through the storm, I would / I’d do it all because I love you." — Katy Perry, "Unconditionally"

2. “When you're lucky enough to meet your one person, then life takes a turn for the best. It can't get better than that.” — John Krasinski

3. “I like you very much. Just as you are.” — Helen Fielding, Bridget Jones’ Diary

4. "Look, in my opinion, the best thing you can do is find a person who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you … That’s the kind of person that’s worth sticking with.” — Diablo Cody, Juno

5. “To be brave is to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return.” — Madonna

6. “It’s impressive when someone can charm people instantly and own the room, but what I know now to be more valuable about a person is not their charming routine upon meeting them (I call it a 'solid first 15'), but the layers of a person you discover in time. Are they honest, self-aware, and slyly funny at the moments you least expect it? Do they show up for you when you need them? Do they still love you after they’ve seen you broken? Or after they’ve walked in on you having a full conversation with your cats as if they’re people? These are things a first impression could never convey.” — Taylor Swift

7. “'Cause honey, your soul can never grow old, it's evergreen / Baby, your smile's forever in my mind and memory." — Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud"

8. “Meeting John really changed my life. When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There’s someone behind you on your good days, and someone in front of you on your bad days.” — Emily Blunt

9. “It's not gonna be easy. It's going to be really hard; we're gonna have to work at this everyday, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, everyday. You and me... every day.” — Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook

10. “Oh, you know, you know, you know I'd never ask you to change / If perfect's what you're searching for then just stay the same.” — Bruno Mars, “Just The Way You Are”

11. "There are a few great souls in my life. They are not many. They are few. You are one." — Anne Sexton

12. "The only way you can beat my crazy was by doing something crazy yourself. Thank you. I love you. I knew it the minute I met you. I'm sorry it took so long for me to catch up. I just got stuck." — David O. Russell, Silver Linings Playbook

BRB, currently swooning at these beautiful declarations of love. These quotes are proof that unconditional love is real, and it has the ability to change people’s lives for the better. If you’re lucky enough to have that kind of love in your life, that’s wonderful! And if not, know that you’ll find it one day — you are worth all the love and joy this world has to offer.