Even in the midst of a pandemic, celebrities don't stop serving lewks. Most recently, TikToker Addison Rae Eastering lit up the 2020 People's Choice Awards red carpet in a look that has me suddenly wanting to change out of my comfiest pair of sweatpants. Addison Rae's PCAs dress — a long, gorgeous red number — is the next in a line of high-glam, ultra-mature looks we can expect from the creator for many a red carpet to come. TBQH, her look almost makes her look unrecognizable. But then again, people say the same thing about me when I'm changed out of comfy clothes and into ~real clothes~, so who's to say?

Gracing the red carpet juuuuuust before the virtual ceremony started, Addison Rae traded her signature pout and nose scrunch for a super sultry smize in front of the cameras. She wore long, simple red, spaghetti-strap Sophie Theallet Archival gown with a short train, save for triangular sheer panels outlining the bra top. As for accessories, Addison wore the ever-popular chain-link jewelry trend with a matching necklace and bracelet, as well as long, dangling gold earrings and a few statement rings. She looks fiery, daring, and a whole lot different from the tie-dye hoodie clad dancer you're used to seeing on your For You Page.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Ultimately, it's Addison Rae's makeup that really makes her look less like a red carpet newbie and more like a seasoned Hollywood star. While she's known for super light makeup, a sprinkling of freckles, and a load of mascara, Addison Rae's makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan turned up the glam and glow factors. "The classic silhouette of the dress gave us the inspiration to do a classic makeup look with a slight modern twist: glowing skin and a red lip with deep corners for a slight ombré effect," said Deenihan via a press release shared with Elite Daily. The celebrity makeup artist also used ALLEVEN London's Colour Shield Glow to really amp up the luminance along Addison Rae's décolletage and shoulders.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

As for Addison Rae's hair, celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano opted for a high, voluminous ponytail with a high-shine finish, thanks to a glossy finishing layer from Redken's Shine Flash Spray. "We drew inspiration from the classic silhouette of Addison’s gorgeous dress and decided to go with a ponytail," said Priano in a press release shared with Elite Daily. "However, this isn’t your average ponytail – we had to make it more modern with the length and high shine, courtesy of the new Redken Shine Flash."

It's unclear what's in Addison Rae's future apart from lots of TikTok and lots from her beauty brand Item Beauty. Let's hope the future also holds a 2020 PCAs win for her.