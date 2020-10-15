At the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, you got to see your favorite artists accepting well-deserved awards, and some of your favorite internet personalities also took the stage. The most notable, to me, was TikToker Addison Rae in her super sleek BBMAs dress. Between her red carpet outfit and presenting an award, Addison Rae kept things super classy in not one but two incredibly classy, all-black outfits.

For her initial red carpet look, the TikToker wore a super sheer, black dress. It had spaghetti straps, a peek-a-boo under the bra top, and mesh panels along the sides. Perhaps the most interesting detail is the satin that wraps around her waist to form a Y shape extending to the ground. She paired the look with strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, save for some silver earrings and a couple statement rings.

But that wasn't the only look the 20-year-old served for cameras. While presenting, she also wore a Valentino top and pants with leather opera gloves and gave viewers a brief look back on her TikTok career. "Over the course of a year, my life has completely changed because of a short form video app called TikTok,” the dancer said. “The platform allows users to express themselves in all different types of ways, including viral dance sequences, featuring the hottest new tracks. Whether it’s Doja Cat's ‘Say So,’ Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's ‘WAP,’ or, most recently, Fleetwood Mac's ‘Dreams,’ the opportunities for success are endless on TikTok. It can even help transport a competitive dancer from Louisiana to the Billboard Music Awards stage tonight." She went on to present the Billboard Chart Achievement Award and accepted it on behalf of Harry Styles, who was unable to make it to the event.

It's not every day that fans get to see Addison Rae get all glammed up for a red carpet, but the TikTok star definitely showed that viral choreography isn't her only strong suit. All-black may not be her usual tie-dye, but Addison Rae looked regal in her BBMAs attire. It's only fair, really, seeing as she's the queen of TikTok.